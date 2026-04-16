Signant Health Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ametris

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the evidence generation company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ametris (formerly ActiGraph), a global digital health solutions provider, subject to customary regulatory processes and approvals and closing conditions. More details about the transaction and combined offering will be shared upon completion of the acquisition.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 25 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

[email protected]

+1 610.400.4141

SOURCE Signant Health