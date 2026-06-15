Signature Stay Collection Launches One of the Largest Vacation Rental Inventories Built Exclusively for Travel Advisors

A curated, advisor-only booking platform with hundreds of thousands of professionally managed properties, transparent commissions, and direct deposits gives travel professionals a vacation rental channel of their own.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Stay Collection today announced the launch of its advisor-exclusive vacation rental platform, offering travel advisors access to one of the largest curated selections of professionally managed homes available anywhere in the trade. Built from the ground up for travel professionals, the platform gives advisors hundreds of thousands of properties to book on behalf of their clients, paired with the commission structure, payment reliability, and pricing control they expect from the rest of their supplier relationships.

For years, vacation rentals have been one of the fastest-growing segments of leisure travel, yet advisors have largely been left out. Most rental marketplaces are built for direct consumers, with no commission model, no client-versus-advisor pricing controls, and no straightforward way to earn on a booking. Signature Stay Collection was created to close that gap. While the platform is new, it comes from a team with more than eight years of experience in the short-term vacation rental industry and longstanding relationships with the property managers behind the collection.

A curated collection, not an open marketplace

Every property in the collection comes from a professionally managed portfolio. Unlike consumer rental sites that list individual owners, Signature Stay Collection includes only professional property managers with an established track record, so advisors can book with confidence that their clients are in reliable hands.

Built around how advisors actually work

The platform gives advisors control over the parts of a booking that matter most to their business:

Transparent, adjustable commissions. Advisors earn a default commission on every booking and can adjust their own markup to fit each client and trip.

Advisors earn a default commission on every booking and can adjust their own markup to fit each client and trip. Three pricing views. Advisors see the full commission breakdown, clients see only their total price, and the public sees no pricing at all, so advisors stay in control of the conversation.

Advisors see the full commission breakdown, clients see only their total price, and the public sees no pricing at all, so advisors stay in control of the conversation. Automatic direct deposits. Commissions are paid directly and automatically, with no invoicing or chasing.

Commissions are paid directly and automatically, with no invoicing or chasing. VIP booking confirmations. Every advisor booking is personally confirmed with the property manager, adding a layer of human accountability that protects clients against booking errors.

Designed for trust

Reliability is central to the platform's design. Because advisor bookings are personally confirmed with each property manager, clients are protected against the booking glitches that can leave travelers without a place to stay. Properties listed across multiple platforms are connected through shared property management calendars, keeping availability synced in real time and making cross-platform conflicts rare.

Availability

Signature Stay Collection is available now to travel advisors. Advisors can learn more, view the collection, and enroll at signaturestaycollection.com.

About Signature Stay Collection

Signature Stay Collection is a vacation rental booking platform built exclusively for travel advisors, offering one of the largest curated selections of professionally managed properties in the trade. Backed by a team with more than eight years of experience in the short-term vacation rental industry, the platform combines a vetted, advisor-only inventory with transparent and adjustable commissions, automatic direct deposits, and personalized booking support, giving travel professionals a vacation rental channel designed entirely around their business.

SOURCE Signature Stay Collection