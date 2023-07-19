Significant Growth in Bivalve Aquaculture Sector Drives Global Oyster Market to Reach $11.45 Billion by 2030

19 Jul, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oyster Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oyster market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% to reach $11.45 billion by 2030 from $8.99 billion in 2023.
This report on global oyster market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global oyster market by segmenting the market based on type, application, packaging form and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the oyster market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Chatham Shellfish Company
- France Naissain
- Hog Island Oyster Company
- Hoopers Island Oyster Company
- Huitres Favier Earl
- Huitres Helie
- JM Clayton Seafood Company
- Maine Lobster Now
- Mere Point Oyster Company
- Morro Bay Oyster Company
- Murder Point Oysters
- Pangea Shellfish & Seafood Company, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Significant Growth in the Bivalve Aquaculture Sector
- Increasing Number of Seafood Trade Activities Across the Globe
Challenges
- Impact of Covid-19
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Cupped Oyster
- Pacific Cupped Oyster
- American Cupped Oyster
- Penguin Wing Oyster
- Others
by Application
- Foodservice
- Retail
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Outlets
- Online Channels
- Others
by Packaging Form
- Fresh
- Frozen
- Canned
- Others
