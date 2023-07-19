Significant Growth in Bivalve Aquaculture Sector Drives Global Oyster Market to Reach $11.45 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oyster Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oyster market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% to reach $11.45 billion by 2030 from $8.99 billion in 2023.

This report on global oyster market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global oyster market by segmenting the market based on type, application, packaging form and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the oyster market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Chatham Shellfish Company

France Naissain

Hog Island Oyster Company

Hoopers Island Oyster Company

Huitres Favier Earl

Huitres Helie

JM Clayton Seafood Company

Maine Lobster Now

Mere Point Oyster Company

Morro Bay Oyster Company

Murder Point Oysters

Pangea Shellfish & Seafood Company, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant Growth in the Bivalve Aquaculture Sector

Increasing Number of Seafood Trade Activities Across the Globe

Challenges

Impact of Covid-19

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Cupped Oyster

Pacific Cupped Oyster

American Cupped Oyster

Penguin Wing Oyster

Others

by Application

Foodservice

Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Outlets

Online Channels

Others

by Packaging Form

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Others

