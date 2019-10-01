Sikich grows Salesforce consulting services with acquisition

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich announced Tuesday that it has acquired Salesforce gold consulting partner NexGen Consultants. NexGen specializes in designing and implementing Salesforce solutions for financial services, manufacturing and not-for-profit organizations.

"NexGen has more than 10 years of experience helping over 1,000 clients maximize their investments in the Salesforce.com ecosystem and take full advantage of a truly innovative business solution," said Jim Drumm, leader of Sikich's technology team. "The addition of NexGen not only strengthens our technology portfolio but also diversifies our CRM offerings, allowing our customers to access the leading solutions on the market. With NexGen's talented team onboard, our customers will be able to deploy Salesforce's complete set of advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence, to achieve digital transformation."

Sikich's national technology consultancy helps companies across industries – including health care, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation, which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.

"Since our founding, we've been entirely committed to being experts on Salesforce solutions," said Matt Mountain, founder of NexGen Consultants. "We are excited to add our knowledge and experience to Sikich's already robust technology group."

