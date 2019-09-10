Silbo Empowers Referees with Automation

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silbo, Inc., the leading automation platform for sports officials and amateur sports leagues, announced today the addition of machine learning and gamification to its mobile app. Silbo provides sports officials more opportunities to work than ever before, while offering game providers access to the nation's largest community of qualified referees and umpires.

The Silbo platform uses artificial intelligence to act as a personal assistant for sports officials. Its curated user experience includes individualized game recommendations tailored to each official's preferences and capabilities. Additionally, officials now earn badges and rewards for completing achievements, such as working their 1st or 100th game.

"From the beginning, we focused on making the Silbo app easy to use. Now, as we continue to add more features, our primary goal remains making the user experience simple and enjoyable," said Paul Dorney, CTO and co-founder. "With our latest updates, we're leveraging data to make the app smarter and more fun. We've improved game-matching with our recommendation engine and we've added an element of play with the ability to earn badges.

About Silbo, Inc.: Based in Raleigh, NC, Silbo ™ is the trusted provider of the curated sports officiating marketplace on the Go Silbo™ app. Made for refs by refs, Silbo automates the connection of amateur sports games with qualified sports officials simply and conveniently. The Go Silbo app can be found on the App Store and Google Play .

