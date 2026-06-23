Silent Partner AI Secures Strategic Growth Investment from NYO Capital

Investment backs the automotive industry's all-in-one AI communication platform as it scales its single-platform, no-contract model across North American dealerships.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Partner AI, the company behind Contactter.ai, an all-in-one AI communication platform for automotive dealerships, today announced a strategic growth investment from NYO Capital, a growth equity firm focused on bootstrapped, founder-led software companies.

"From day one, our focus has been helping dealerships connect with every customer, every time, without locking them into the long contracts and fragmented tool stacks the industry has come to accept. This partnership lets us accelerate innovation, expand our market presence, and keep delivering measurable results for our customers." - David Marod, Founder and CEO of Silent Partner AI

Most dealerships run customer communication on a pile of disconnected subscriptions: one vendor for email, another for texting, a third for chat, with separate systems for reputation management, video, and voice. Each is billed separately, and because the tools can't hand off to one another, leads slip through the gaps between them. Contactter consolidates all of it, email, SMS, web chat, reputation, video, WhatsApp, and AI voice across sales, service, and parts into a single platform on one customer profile, for one price, with no long-term contract. Dealers get the complete suite in one solution instead of assembling and paying for a dozen separate tools and the piecemeal fees that come with each.

The model is producing measurable results. Across dealers running campaigns on the platform, email open rates average 78%, roughly double the 30–40% typical achieved through CRM email sent over shared-IP infrastructure. At a Bellingham dealership, Contactter's AI voice agent booked 902 service appointments in five months by answering calls that would otherwise have gone to voicemail.

"We are excited to welcome NYO Capital as a strategic partner," said David Marod, Founder and CEO of Silent Partner AI. "From day one, our focus has been helping dealerships connect with every customer, every time, without locking them into the long contracts and fragmented tool stacks the industry has come to accept. This partnership lets us accelerate innovation, expand our market presence, and keep delivering measurable results for our customers."

"We couldn't be happier with our partnership with Contactter. The customer service is some of the best we receive from our third parties and the tech is great," said Scott Cramer, General Manager of Auto Barn Volvo. "Quite frequently, other vendors approach us with opportunities they can provide, but their 'groundbreaking' programs always fall within the scope of what Contactter already provides us, with better results and a more cost-effective price point. I feel like we almost have a secret weapon with them. Can't recommend them enough."

Silent Partner AI serves dealerships across North America and integrates with the automotive industry's leading CRM and DMS platforms, including VinSolutions, DealerSocket, CDK, eLead, Tekion, and Reynolds & Reynolds. The company's solutions help dealerships capture missed opportunities, improve lead engagement, automate customer communications, and create more efficient experiences across sales and service.

"At NYO, we look for a special recipe in applied and vertical AI," said Francesco Mantica, co-founder of NYO Capital. "It starts with deep domain knowledge, real AI experience, fast product execution and customer trust. We believe the next wave of great vertical AI companies will be built by domain experts like the Contactter team, who have worked with automotive dealers for over 30 years, and are now using the best AI to ship world-class AI products customers love, and that generate great results. We are excited to partner with Dave and the entire team."

The investment will support ongoing product development, expansion of sales and customer success operations, strategic partnerships, and the continued advancement of AI technologies designed specifically for the automotive industry.

About Silent Partner AI

Silent Partner AI is a conversational artificial intelligence company focused on helping automotive dealerships increase sales opportunities, improve customer engagement, and enhance operational efficiency. Through its Contactter.ai platform, the company delivers intelligent voice, text, email, chat, reputation, and video solutions across sales, service, and parts — all on one platform, for one price, with no long-term contract. Learn more at www.contactter.ai.

About NYO Capital

NYO Capital is a growth equity firm with a specialized focus on bootstrapped, founder-led software companies, providing strategic capital, operational support, and long-term partnership to help accelerate sustainable growth and market leadership.

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SOURCE Silent Partner