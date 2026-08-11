Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

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Silicon Labs

Aug 11, 2026, 16:01 ET

Wireless IoT leader delivers $228 million in revenue and strong earnings growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 4, 2026.

"We delivered revenue of $228 million, continuing our strong sequential and year-over-year growth - a testament to the execution and dedication of the Silicon Labs team," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Overall profitability improved meaningfully in the quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our model. Gross margin was nearly 62%, reflecting the value customers place on our industry-leading solutions."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue was $228 million, up 18% year-over-year
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue was $135 million, up 23% year-over-year
  • Home & Life revenue was $93 million, up 12% year-over-year
  • Bookings and new orders accelerated, while inventory at both our distributors and end customers declined
  • Medical achieved record revenue in the quarter, up 78% year-over-year
  • Total opportunity funnel and design wins both materially accelerated, reinforcing our durable growth trajectory
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.32), improving by 52% over the comparable period last year
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.71, up 545% over the comparable period last year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 61.6%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $151 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $11 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.32)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.9%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $114 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $27 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.71

Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

For more information: Silicon Labs Investor Relations, [email protected] 

About Silicon Labs 

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and durable growth trajectory and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders. 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 

(In thousands, except per share data) 

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 4,
2026

July 5,
2025

July 4,
2026

July 5,
2025

Revenues

$       228,189

$       192,845

$       441,689

$       370,559

Cost of revenues

87,515

84,736

174,017

164,673

Gross profit

140,674

108,109

267,672

205,886

Operating expenses:






Research and development

95,016

87,821

183,610

176,040

Selling, general and administrative

56,324

43,155

111,810

84,793

Operating expenses

151,340

130,976

295,420

260,833

Operating loss

(10,666)

(22,867)

(27,748)

(54,947)

Other income (expense):






Interest income and other, net

2,489

3,833

6,115

7,626

Interest expense

(251)

(251)

(483)

(535)

Loss before income taxes

(8,428)

(19,285)

(22,116)

(47,856)

Provision for income taxes

2,164

2,532

4,373

4,431

Net loss

$       (10,592)

$       (21,817)

$       (26,489)

$       (52,287)








Loss per share:






Basic

$           (0.32)

$           (0.67)

$           (0.80)

$           (1.61)

Diluted

$           (0.32)

$           (0.67)

$           (0.80)

$           (1.61)








Weighted-average common shares outstanding:






Basic

33,206

32,682

33,084

32,570

Diluted

33,206

32,682

33,084

32,570

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

July 4, 2026

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP

Measure

GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible
Asset

Amortization

Merger-
Related Costs

Non-GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues

$ 228,189


























Gross profit

140,674

61.6 %

$        463

$          —

$         —

$         141,137

61.9 %















Research and development

95,016

41.6 %

12,902

2,295

3,289

76,530

33.5 %















Selling, general and administrative

56,324

24.7 %

12,284


6,258

37,782

16.6 %















Operating expenses

151,340

66.3 %

25,186

2,295

9,547

114,312

50.1 %















Operating income (loss)

(10,666)

(4.7 %)

25,649

2,295

9,547

26,825

11.8 %


Three Months Ended

July 4, 2026

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP

Measure

Stock

Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Merger-
Related Costs*

Income

Tax

Adjustments**

Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)

$ (10,592)

$     25,649

$       2,295

$       9,547

$      (3,067)

$     23,832

















Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss

Diluted shares outstanding

33,206

504

33,710













Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$     (0.32)








$         0.71

*

Represents pre-tax amounts


**

Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 

(In thousands, except per share data) 

(Unaudited)


July 4,
2026

January 3,
2026

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$       362,191

$       364,222

Short-term investments

35,051

79,400

Accounts receivable, net

79,801

64,513

Inventories

123,340

95,566

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

70,840

70,316

Total current assets

671,223

674,017

Property and equipment, net

130,902

128,643

Goodwill

376,389

376,389

Other intangible assets, net

18,541

23,130

Other assets, net

56,001

67,138

Total assets

$     1,253,056

$     1,269,317

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$          52,407

$          50,717

Deferred revenue and returns liability

5,176

5,359

Other current liabilities

66,563

87,711

Total current liabilities

124,146

143,787

Other non-current liabilities

34,108

31,112

Total liabilities

158,254

174,899

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued


Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,366 and 32,955
 shares issued and outstanding at July 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

184,456

157,402

Retained earnings

910,325

936,814

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18

199

Total stockholders' equity

1,094,802

1,094,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     1,253,056

$     1,269,317

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 

(In thousands) 

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended

July 4,
2026

July 5,
2025

Operating Activities


Net loss

$       (26,489)

$       (52,287)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
 activities:


Depreciation of property and equipment

12,171

12,701

Amortization of other intangible assets

4,589

8,780

Stock-based compensation expense

46,704

39,605

Deferred income taxes

1,663

1,504

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(15,289)

(2,017)

Inventories

(27,734)

24,631

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(803)

5,112

Accounts payable

2,051

12,812

Other current liabilities and income taxes

(7,925)

8,377

Deferred revenue and returns liability

(183)

783

Other non-current liabilities

1,667

(6,965)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(9,578)

53,036




Investing Activities


Purchases of marketable securities


(32,507)

Sales of marketable securities


14,986

Maturities of marketable securities

44,119

17,019

Purchases of property and equipment

(22,153)

(13,549)

Proceeds from capital-related government incentives

5,272

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

27,238

(14,051)




Financing Activities


Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(27,451)

(13,752)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

7,760

7,619

Net cash used in financing activities

(19,691)

(6,133)




Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,031)

32,852

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

364,222

281,607

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$       362,191

$       314,459

SOURCE Silicon Labs

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