Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers $228 million in revenue and strong earnings growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 4, 2026.

"We delivered revenue of $228 million, continuing our strong sequential and year-over-year growth - a testament to the execution and dedication of the Silicon Labs team," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Overall profitability improved meaningfully in the quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our model. Gross margin was nearly 62%, reflecting the value customers place on our industry-leading solutions."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $228 million, up 18% year-over-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue was $135 million, up 23% year-over-year

Home & Life revenue was $93 million, up 12% year-over-year

Bookings and new orders accelerated, while inventory at both our distributors and end customers declined

Medical achieved record revenue in the quarter, up 78% year-over-year

Total opportunity funnel and design wins both materially accelerated, reinforcing our durable growth trajectory

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.32), improving by 52% over the comparable period last year

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.71, up 545% over the comparable period last year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 61.6%

GAAP operating expenses were $151 million

GAAP operating loss was $11 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.32)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.9%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $114 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $27 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.71

Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

For more information: Silicon Labs Investor Relations, [email protected]

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and durable growth trajectory and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 4,

2026

July 5,

2025

July 4,

2026

July 5,

2025 Revenues $ 228,189

$ 192,845

$ 441,689

$ 370,559 Cost of revenues 87,515

84,736

174,017

164,673 Gross profit 140,674

108,109

267,672

205,886 Operating expenses:













Research and development 95,016

87,821

183,610

176,040 Selling, general and administrative 56,324

43,155

111,810

84,793 Operating expenses 151,340

130,976

295,420

260,833 Operating loss (10,666)

(22,867)

(27,748)

(54,947) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 2,489

3,833

6,115

7,626 Interest expense (251)

(251)

(483)

(535) Loss before income taxes (8,428)

(19,285)

(22,116)

(47,856) Provision for income taxes 2,164

2,532

4,373

4,431 Net loss $ (10,592)

$ (21,817)

$ (26,489)

$ (52,287)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.32)

$ (0.67)

$ (0.80)

$ (1.61) Diluted $ (0.32)

$ (0.67)

$ (0.80)

$ (1.61)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 33,206

32,682

33,084

32,570 Diluted 33,206

32,682

33,084

32,570

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended July 4, 2026 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible

Asset Amortization

Merger-

Related Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 228,189





















































Gross profit

140,674

61.6 %

$ 463

$ —

$ —

$ 141,137

61.9 %





























Research and development

95,016

41.6 %

12,902

2,295

3,289

76,530

33.5 %





























Selling, general and administrative

56,324

24.7 %

12,284

—

6,258

37,782

16.6 %





























Operating expenses

151,340

66.3 %

25,186

2,295

9,547

114,312

50.1 %





























Operating income (loss)

(10,666)

(4.7 %)

25,649

2,295

9,547

26,825

11.8 %





Three Months Ended July 4, 2026 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Merger-

Related Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments**

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (10,592)

$ 25,649

$ 2,295

$ 9,547

$ (3,067)

$ 23,832

































Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding

33,206

504

33,710

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.32)

















$ 0.71

* Represents pre-tax amounts



** Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



July 4,

2026

January 3,

2026 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,191

$ 364,222 Short-term investments 35,051

79,400 Accounts receivable, net 79,801

64,513 Inventories 123,340

95,566 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,840

70,316 Total current assets 671,223

674,017 Property and equipment, net 130,902

128,643 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 18,541

23,130 Other assets, net 56,001

67,138 Total assets $ 1,253,056

$ 1,269,317 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 52,407

$ 50,717 Deferred revenue and returns liability 5,176

5,359 Other current liabilities 66,563

87,711 Total current liabilities 124,146

143,787 Other non-current liabilities 34,108

31,112 Total liabilities 158,254

174,899 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued —

— Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,366 and 32,955

shares issued and outstanding at July 4, 2026 and January 3, 2026, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 184,456

157,402 Retained earnings 910,325

936,814 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18

199 Total stockholders' equity 1,094,802

1,094,418 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,253,056

$ 1,269,317

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

July 4,

2026

July 5,

2025 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (26,489)

$ (52,287) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 12,171

12,701 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,589

8,780 Stock-based compensation expense 46,704

39,605 Deferred income taxes 1,663

1,504 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (15,289)

(2,017) Inventories (27,734)

24,631 Prepaid expenses and other assets (803)

5,112 Accounts payable 2,051

12,812 Other current liabilities and income taxes (7,925)

8,377 Deferred revenue and returns liability (183)

783 Other non-current liabilities 1,667

(6,965) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (9,578)

53,036







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities —

(32,507) Sales of marketable securities —

14,986 Maturities of marketable securities 44,119

17,019 Purchases of property and equipment (22,153)

(13,549) Proceeds from capital-related government incentives 5,272

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 27,238

(14,051)







Financing Activities





Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (27,451)

(13,752) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 7,760

7,619 Net cash used in financing activities (19,691)

(6,133)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,031)

32,852 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 364,222

281,607 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 362,191

$ 314,459

SOURCE Silicon Labs