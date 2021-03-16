Silk Welcomes UST as a Platinum Preferred Partner

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk, the leading cloud database supercharger, today announced that it is welcoming UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, to the Silk partner ecosystem as a Platinum Preferred Partner.

UST guides the world's top companies through their most pressing digital transformation challenges. The UST Fortuna solution is a unique private cloud platform built on open-source technologies that provides cloud services within the data center to operate complex enterprise workloads and develop cloud-native applications. The Silk Platform offers a smart, resilient - yet invisible - layer that transforms databases in the cloud into a performance powerhouse, making the cloud environment run 10x faster and the entire technology stack more resilient. Powered by Silk, Fortuna is poised to become a complete hybrid cloud offering.

"We evaluated the marketplace and found that Silk could provide both the performance and resiliency in the cloud that our customers demand," said Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Information Officer, UST. "With Silk fully integrated to Fortuna, we are thrilled that we will now be able to expand our offering to our customers to include the ability to optimize and orchestrate across their entire hybrid and multi-cloud."

"Through this partnership, Silk and UST have joined forces to create solutions for many of UST's customers to increase performance and resiliency in the cloud," said Dani Golan, Chief Executive, Silk, "We commend UST for making such a substantial commitment to improving the hybrid cloud experience for its customers. And we look forward to continuing our work with them to bring the power of Silk to UST's entire install base."

Silk is the database supercharger - the smart platform that delivers game-changing database performance without changing a thing about your underlying apps or database infrastructure, whether you're running real-time transactional workloads or analytical workloads - so your entire stack runs 10x faster. And with always-on availability across regions, zones, and clouds, your databases keep going strong no matter what the cloud throws at you. Industry leaders like Priceline, Cisco, and Telefonica rely on Silk for unlimited cloud flexibility, unbreakable data resiliency, and the greatest database performance of their lives.

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by purpose, UST partners with clients from design to operation. Through a nimble approach, UST identifies their clients' core challenges, and crafts disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, UST embeds innovation and agility into clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. With over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, UST builds for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Find out more at ust.com.



