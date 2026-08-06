Silver Arch Capital Partners Provides $5,660,000 Loan for Mixed-Use Multifamily Development in Huntington Station, NY

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Arch Capital Partners is pleased to announce the closing of a $5,660,000 loan secured by a newly developed mixed-use property in Huntington Station, New York.

The financing is secured by a fully leased 16-unit apartment building with two ground-floor retail spaces. The borrower, BGNYAVE, LLC, is the developer of the property and successfully completed the project to help meet the growing demand for quality residential and commercial space in the area.

The loan was structured with a highly competitive interest rate while also providing the borrower with the flexibility to capitalize on future market conditions. Should interest rates decline over the next several years, the financing allows BGNYAVE, LLC to take advantage of lower borrowing costs, providing both immediate value and long-term financial flexibility.

"We are proud to partner with experienced developers like BGNYAVE, LLC, and provide financing solutions that are both competitive and flexible," said Jeffrey Wolfer, President and CEO of Silver Arch Capital Partners. "Our goal is to structure loans that meet our clients' current financing needs while positioning them to benefit from favorable market opportunities in the future."

This transaction reflects Silver Arch Capital Partners' continued commitment to providing creative financing solutions for multifamily and mixed-use real estate projects throughout the New York metropolitan area.

About Silver Arch Capital Partners

Silver Arch Capital Partners is a private real estate lender specializing in bridge, construction, and permanent financing for commercial real estate. The firm provides flexible, competitive capital solutions for experienced real estate investors and developers across a variety of asset classes, with rates starting at SOFR+300 bps."

Visit www.silverarchcp.com.

SOURCE Silver Arch Capital Partners