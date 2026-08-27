Silver Cross & Automobili Lamborghini Unveil Reef AL Giallo, the Final Chapter in Their 'Super Stroller' Collaboration

Limited to 500 units worldwide, Reef AL Giallo closes out the two-part collection following 2025's Reef AL Arancio

NORTH YORKSHIRE, England, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic British nursery brand Silver Cross, creators of the original pram in 1877, and premier Italian luxury super sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini unveil the next evolution, and final chapter, of their "Super Stroller" partnership: Reef AL Giallo.

Reef AL Giallo

Limited to 500 units worldwide, Reef AL Giallo follows the brands' debut collaboration, Reef AL Arancio, translating Automobili Lamborghini's design DNA into a bold new chromatic statement. Reef AL Giallo closes out the partnership with one final expression of luxury craftsmanship and precision engineering from two iconic brands.

"Reef AL Giallo marks a fitting finale to our collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini," said Nick Paxton, CEO of Silver Cross. "From Arancio to Giallo, this collaboration has challenged us to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship, and we're proud to conclude it with our most striking edition yet."

Modelled on Silver Cross' award-winning Reef 2 stroller, Reef AL Giallo carries forward Silver Cross' hallmark multi-terrain performance and reversible, lie-flat seating, with automotive-inspired details at every touchpoint: high-performance suede, genuine leather accents, and flashes of Automobili Lamborghini's iconic yellow that illuminate the stroller's sleek black fabrics.

"Every detail of Reef AL Giallo was designed to echo Lamborghini's own obsession with precision. From the debossed Y-pattern to the hand-finished brake pedal, every touchpoint had to feel like it belonged to a Lamborghini, not just alongside one," said Luke Mallinder, Head of Design at Silver Cross.

Reef AL Giallo includes the stroller, carrycot, and accessories. As the final limited edition in the Silver Cross x Lamborghini collaboration, this piece is available in limited numbers at select retailers globally in the UK, USA, UAE, Australia, and beyond.

For product and pricing details, visit silvercrossbaby.com and silvercrossus.com

About Silver Cross

Silver Cross is a leading premium nursery brand, founded in 1877. Loved and trusted by parents across the globe, it is recognized for producing beautifully crafted, innovative products for babies and toddlers. Today, Silver Cross' sustainable choices and innovative developments connect the brand to a new generation, supporting them through their parenting journey. Intuitive design, expert craftsmanship and beautiful detail are combined into every product, so they can be enjoyed for years to come.

About Automobili Lamborghini

Founded in 1963 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, near Bologna, Automobili Lamborghini is an iconic name in luxury supersports car production. With legendary models like the Miura, Countach and Aventador, and limited editions such as the Reventón and Sesto Elemento, Automobili Lamborghini continues to innovate and shape the industry.