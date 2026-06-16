Silverthorn Reserve Earns Two Double Golds and Advances to Best-in-Class Finalist at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The emerging whiskey brand's bourbon blend scores a 98-point rating and rye blend a 96-point rating in their competition debut

BALTIMORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just six months after its official launch, Silverthorn Reserve won two Double Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most respected blind-tasting competitions in the industry.

Silverthorn Reserve's Bourbon Blend scored 98 points and earned a Double Gold Medal, meaning every judge on the tasting panel rated it as gold medal quality. The Bourbon Blend has also advanced as a Best-in-Class Finalist in the Small Batch Bourbon aged 6 to 10 years category — with the ultimate winner to be announced on November 8th, 2026.

The Rye Blend earned a 96-point rating and was awarded a Double Gold Medal, further validating Silverthorn Reserve's approach to creating ultra-premium small-batch whiskey.

"As a blender, my goal is to create whiskey that is greater than the sum of its parts. While every barrel contributes its own character, bringing those elements together distinctively and harmoniously is the craft. For a newly launched brand to earn this kind of recognition from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition — and feel the warmth of the whiskey community behind us — is beyond rewarding," said Drew Thorn, Founder and Master Blender.

Award Highlights

Blender's Art: The Bourbon Blend — Double Gold Medal, 98 Points

Aged 10 years, it is an eight-barrel blend of three straight bourbons, a four-grain from Georgia, a low-rye from Kentucky, and a high-malt from Indiana.

Aged 10 years, it is an eight-barrel blend of three straight bourbons, a four-grain from Georgia, a low-rye from Kentucky, and a high-malt from Indiana. Blender's Art: The Rye Blend — Double Gold Medal, 96 Points

Aged 10 years, it is an eight-barrel blend of high-ryes and low-ryes with one high-rye barrel having been double oaked in a Kelvin cask for eight years.

For more information, visit www.silverthornreserve.com.

About Silverthorn Reserve

Launched in 2026, Silverthorn Reserve is an ultra-premium whiskey brand dedicated to creating distinctive, expertly crafted whiskey blends that deliver exceptional quality and memorable drinking experiences. Guided by a commitment to craftsmanship, transparency, and excellence, Silverthorn Reserve produces whiskeys designed to be enjoyed, shared, and celebrated.

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SOURCE Silverthorn Reserve Inc.