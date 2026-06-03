Simon Quick Launches Private Equity Fund to Simplify How Clients Access Private Markets

New fund-of-funds vehicle builds on two decades of private markets experience, delivering

consolidated administration, simplified tax and estate planning, and aligned investment

opportunities

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Quick Advisors, a national independent wealth management and multi-family office firm, announced the recent launch of the Simon Quick Private Equity Fund I LP, its first dedicated private equity vehicle. The fund held its initial close on March 31, 2026, with approximately $60 million in commitments and is targeting $100 million by year end. Additional closes are planned throughout the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027.

The launch reflects Simon Quick's long-standing role as an active investor in private equity and private markets, which continues to represent a growing share of the investible universe by both number and scale. The median age of companies going public is now 13 years (up from 10 years in 2018), and with companies remaining private longer, investors are looking for broader diversification and return potential. By creating a dedicated vehicle, the firm can allocate capital more holistically across strategies, while also pursuing co-investments within a single, programmatic structure.

"Private equity has historically been fragmented and operationally burdensome for clients. We built this fund with the aim of simplifying that experience, without sacrificing access, discipline, or alignment," said Christopher Moore, Managing Partner at Simon Quick Advisors. "We have actively shared private equity opportunities with clients for years as part of our broader investment solutions. This new fund allows us to be more comprehensive in sourcing, evaluating, and monitoring opportunities while consolidating capital calls, reporting, and tax documentation into one streamlined program. Clients receive a single K-1, and administrative tasks such as account transfers or estate planning become significantly simpler."

The fund-of-funds structure enables Simon Quick's investment team to deploy capital across a diversified set of managers and direct opportunities over time, rather than requiring clients to evaluate and commit on a deal-by-deal basis. Participation is available to eligible clients with a minimum commitment of $500,000, subject to the firm's standard suitability review, including risk tolerance, liquidity needs, and investment timeline. Simon Quick charges no additional management fees at the fund level for their clients above their standard advisory fee, which ensures efficient and scalable access.

There has been broad client participation as of the initial close, with 30 Simon Quick employees investing alongside clients reinforcing the firm's commitment to shared outcomes with its clients. Much of this is due to a better structure that does not include additional complexity. Traditional private equity commitments often involve multiple capital calls, separate reporting streams, and individual tax documents. In contrast, the new fund consolidates these elements, reducing burden while preserving the firm's rigorous due diligence process. Ownership transfers, retitling, or intergenerational planning are also simplified within a single structure, supporting more thoughtful, tax-efficient wealth transfer strategies.

About Simon Quick Advisors

Founded in 2004, Simon Quick Advisors is an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families across the United States. As of December 31, 2025, the firm oversees $11.2 billion in Assets Under Advisement and $9.0 billion in Assets Under Management. With over 650 client relationships and an advisor-to-client ratio of 1:27, Simon Quick delivers highly personalized service through a team-based approach. Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, the firm also has offices in New York, NY; Garden City, NY; Denver, CO; Chattanooga, TN; and Dallas, TX. To learn more or schedule a consultation visit www.simonquickadvisors.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

Important Disclaimer

Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for a portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. This material is for intended to be for general and educational purposes only. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information contained herein without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional advisor of his/her choosing. Simon Quick Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor with offices in Morristown, NJ; New York, NY; Garden City, NY; Chattanooga, TN; Dallas, TX; and Denver, CO. A copy of our written disclosure brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. References to Simon Quick as being "registered" does not imply a certain level of education or expertise.

Certain information contained herein may be "forward-looking" in nature. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance of the Fund may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking information. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology including, but not limited to, "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

SOURCE Simon Quick Advisors