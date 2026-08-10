Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Increases Guidance for Full Year 2026 Real Estate FFO Per Share

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We delivered excellent financial and operational results this quarter," said Eli Simon, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Real Estate FFO per share grew 7.9% year-over-year, supported by consistent broad-based leasing demand, accelerated traffic increases, strong retailer sales growth, and the contribution from acquisitions completed over the past year. Today, we are once again increasing our guidance for full-year 2026 Real Estate FFO per share."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $483.1 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, as compared to $556.1 million, or $1.70 per diluted share in 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 included a non-cash after-tax gain of $0.21 per diluted share from investment activity.

Real Estate Funds From Operations ("Real Estate FFO") was $1.249 billion, or $3.29 per diluted share as compared to $1.154 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 7.9%.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.185 billion, or $3.12 per diluted share as compared to $1.189 billion, or $3.15 per diluted share in the prior year, inclusive of the $0.21 per diluted share non-cash after-tax gain in the prior year period.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 8.5% and portfolio NOI increased 8.3% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Six Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $962.7 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, as compared to $969.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share in 2025.

Real Estate FFO was $2.457 billion, or $6.46 per diluted share as compared to $2.268 billion, or $6.01 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 7.5%.

FFO was $2.293 billion, or $6.03 per diluted share as compared to $2.194 billion, or $5.82 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property NOI increased 7.6% and portfolio NOI increased 7.5% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy at June 30, 2026 was 96.0%, unchanged from June 30, 2025.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $62.42 at June 30, 2026, compared to $58.70 at June 30, 2025, an increase of 6.3%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $838 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $736 at June 30, 2025, an increase of 13.9%.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.25 for the third quarter of 2026. This is an increase of $0.10, or 4.7% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2026.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2026.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 793,077 shares of its common stock and 237,618 limited partnership units at an average price of $205.10 per share/unit, for a total investment of $211.4 million.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

During the quarter, the Company completed 8 secured loan transactions totaling approximately $1.4 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent). The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 5.36%.

The Company completed a Euro senior notes offering totaling €500 million with a 3.65% coupon rate and term of 5 years. Proceeds were used for general corporate purposes.

Additionally, the Company closed a $460 million 5-year term loan priced at SOFR +0.70%. Proceeds were used to repay the $460 million draw under the Company's $5 billion revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2026, Simon had approximately $9.3 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.7 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.6 billion of available capacity, net of outstanding commercial paper, under its $8.5 billion of total revolving credit facilities.

2026 Guidance

The Company's estimates for net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share and Real Estate FFO per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2026 are included in the table below and are reconciled in the Company's supplemental information. The Company is increasing its outlook for full year 2026 Real Estate FFO per diluted share to $13.20 to $13.30, an increase of $0.08 per diluted share at the midpoint.











Current Previous









Low End High End Low End High End Estimated net income attributable to









common stockholders per diluted share $6.47 $7.47 $6.61 $6.76 Estimated Real Estate FFO per share

$13.20 $13.30 $13.10 $13.25

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Monday, August 10, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 17, 2026. To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international +1-412-317-6671) passcode 13761320.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our second quarter 2026 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO, Real Estate FFO per share and domestic and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Real Estate FFO is FFO of the operating partnership less other platform investments and loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, in each case, net of tax; and unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Simon believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Simon can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that Simon's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the intensely competitive market environment in the retail real estate industry and the retail industry, including e-commerce; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the loss of key management personnel; changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us to the extent impacting our tenants, recessionary pressures, wars, escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, and supply chain disruptions; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities at our properties; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; changes in market rates of interest; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; the effects of climate change; environmental liabilities; natural or other disasters; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

Simon discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. Simon may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, Simon undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2026 2025

2026 2025











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,659,709 $ 1,379,454

$ 3,288,240 $ 2,746,882 Management fees and other revenues 40,834 37,931

81,022 71,723 Other income 90,055 81,074

178,429 152,867 Total revenue 1,790,598 1,498,459

3,547,691 2,971,472











EXPENSES:









Property operating 171,440 139,816

342,200 276,637 Depreciation and amortization 459,876 339,058

918,773 667,109 Real estate taxes 131,905 105,315

267,865 212,768 Repairs and maintenance 32,687 26,238

72,888 56,380 Advertising and promotion 39,056 36,310

72,986 70,566 Home and regional office costs 69,842 57,564

137,498 122,630 General and administrative 12,004 14,298

66,303 26,927 Other 49,690 35,663

82,918 66,641 Total operating expenses 966,500 754,262

1,961,431 1,499,658











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 824,098 744,197

1,586,260 1,471,814











Interest expense (281,164) (232,724)

(556,826) (459,720) (Loss) gain due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net (11,950) 104,499

(18,329) 80,507 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (10,809) (35,107)

9,125 (27,470) Income from unconsolidated entities 119,127 122,875

97,879 153,234 Unrealized losses in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and









derivative instrument, net (56,425) (50,455)

(31,037) (87,220) (Loss) gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (8,747) (9,604)

55,593 (9,604)











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 574,130 643,681

1,142,665 1,121,541











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 90,157 86,714

178,288 150,040 Preferred dividends 834 834

1,669 1,669











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 483,139 $ 556,133

$ 962,708 $ 969,832























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.49 $ 1.70

$ 2.97 $ 2.97

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)



June 30, December 31,

2026 2025 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 51,094,995 $ 50,946,067 Less - accumulated depreciation 21,382,543 20,701,510

29,712,452 30,244,557 Cash and cash equivalents 1,019,091 823,147 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 884,241 934,077 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 4,012,480 4,362,339 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,377,318 1,505,377 Right-of-use assets, net 731,200 755,934 Deferred costs and other assets 1,972,484 1,981,035 Total assets $ 39,709,266 $ 40,606,466





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 28,699,607 $ 28,430,175 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,806,922 1,954,402 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,808,807 1,739,418 Dividend payable 1,318 2,723 Lease liabilities 727,902 756,539 Other liabilities 818,183 1,017,816 Total liabilities 33,862,739 33,901,073





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 271,827 233,306





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 40,287 40,451





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 343,059,947 and



343,060,687 issued and outstanding, respectively 33 33





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 12,394,125 12,347,192 Accumulated deficit (5,128,188) (4,608,136) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (233,740) (251,361) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 19,508,432 and 17,844,817 shares, respectively (2,638,101) (2,319,911) Total stockholders' equity 4,434,416 5,208,268 Noncontrolling interests 1,140,284 1,263,819 Total equity 5,574,700 6,472,087 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,709,266 $ 40,606,466

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)



























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025

2026 2025











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 937,653 $ 757,888

$ 1,859,445 $ 1,507,695 Other income 103,708 112,941

208,889 207,008 Total revenue 1,041,361 870,829

2,068,334 1,714,703











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 201,456 165,960

416,398 332,607 Depreciation and amortization 177,211 159,675

362,376 318,687 Real estate taxes 67,310 58,606

133,709 117,398 Repairs and maintenance 23,159 18,204

49,440 38,967 Advertising and promotion 25,085 22,474

50,018 44,623 Other 67,184 61,308

139,469 118,155 Total operating expenses 561,405 486,227

1,151,410 970,437











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 479,956 384,602

916,924 744,266











Interest expense (205,540) (174,995)

(410,577) (345,363) NET INCOME $ 274,416 $ 209,607

$ 506,347 $ 398,903











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 142,119 $ 107,651

$ 258,581 $ 204,248











Our Share of Net Income 132,297 101,956

247,766 194,655 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (48,684) (13,871)

(96,341) (28,336)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 83,613 $ 88,085

$ 151,425 $ 166,319





Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), our other platform investments, and our previously held equity investment in The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") up to the October 31, 2025 transaction.

For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)















June 30, December 31,

2026 2025 Assets:



Investment properties, at cost $ 21,519,924 $ 22,077,749 Less - accumulated depreciation 10,083,799 9,020,481

11,436,125 13,057,268 Cash and cash equivalents 1,511,847 1,264,619 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 599,064 605,756 Right-of-use assets, net 111,163 108,349 Deferred costs and other assets 645,256 572,826 Total assets $ 14,303,455 $ 15,608,818





Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:



Mortgages $ 16,605,493 $ 16,374,773 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 1,149,481 1,117,855 Lease liabilities 112,971 99,837 Other liabilities 377,817 334,246 Total liabilities 18,245,762 17,926,711





Preferred units 67,450 67,450 Partners' deficit (4,009,757) (2,385,343) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 14,303,455 $ 15,608,818





Our Share of:



Partners' deficit $ (1,805,176) $ (1,247,554) Add: Excess Investment 3,055,376 2,773,173 Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 1,250,200 $ 1,525,619





Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and our other platform investments.

For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Real Estate FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2026

2025

2026

2025























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 574,130

$ 643,681

$ 1,142,665

$ 1,121,541 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



455,655

335,157

910,434

659,479

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 160,762

207,587

322,370

416,551

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 8,747

9,604

(55,593)

9,604

Net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(6,400)

(26)

(12,021)

1,266

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization (6,917)

(6,346)

(13,202)

(12,339)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,032)

(1,126)

(2,064)

(2,252) FFO of the Operating Partnership (1)

$ 1,184,945

$ 1,188,531

$ 2,292,589

$ 2,193,850







































































FFO of the Operating Partnership (1)

$ 1,184,945

$ 1,188,531

$ 2,292,589

$ 2,193,850

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 9,818

(78,374)

15,136

(60,381)

Other platform investments, net of tax (2,624)

(6,594)

117,758

47,591

Unrealized losses in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net 56,425

50,455

31,037

87,220 Real Estate FFO (1)



$ 1,248,564

$ 1,154,018

$ 2,456,520

$ 2,268,280























Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 1.49

$ 1.70

$ 2.97

$ 2.97

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.61

1.42

3.21

2.82

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 0.02

0.03

(0.15)

0.03 Diluted FFO per share (1)



$ 3.12

$ 3.15

$ 6.03

$ 5.82

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 0.03

(0.21)

0.04

(0.16)

Other platform investments, net of tax (0.01)

(0.02)

0.31

0.12

Unrealized losses in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net 0.15

0.13

0.08

0.23 Real Estate FFO per share (1)

$ 3.29

$ 3.05

$ 6.46

$ 6.01









7.9 %





7.5 %



























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,184,945

$ 1,188,531

$ 2,292,589

$ 2,193,850 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(174,687)

(159,806)

(336,951)

(295,091) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 1,010,258

$ 1,028,725

$ 1,955,638

$ 1,898,759























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 324,018

326,487

324,458

326,401 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 56,029

50,714

55,903

50,727 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 380,047

377,201

380,361

377,128























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 3.12

$ 3.15

$ 6.03

$ 5.82 Percent Change



-1.0 %





3.6 %









(1) FFO and Diluted FFO per share includes $40.0 million, or $0.10 per share, of accelerated stock compensation expense recorded in the first quarter of 2026, of which $8.3 million, or $0.02 per share, is included in Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share, and $31.7 million, or $0.08 per share, is included in Other platform investments, net of tax.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG prior to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $0.0 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $1.8 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased income by $19.0 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $24.9 million and $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $0.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

SOURCE Simon