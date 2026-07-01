Simplehuman Launches Limited-Edition Liquidsteel Smoothie at Erewhon

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplehuman, the premium home brand known for creating tools for efficient living, today announced the launch of the Liquid Steel Smoothie, a limited-edition offering at Erewhon Market, the Certified B Corp and Organic Retailer known for its cult-favorite wellness offerings.

Available for a limited time at Erewhon locations across Southern California, the Liquid Steel smoothie is inspired by Simplehuman's commitment to thoughtful design and high-performance products. Crafted with electrolytes, creatine, magnesium, potassium, collagen, coconut water, watermelon and lime, the smoothie delivers a refreshing blend engineered to support everyday performance.

Named after the stainless steel material that has become synonymous with many of Simplehuman's most iconic products, Liquid Steel pays tribute to the precision, durability and functionality that have defined the brand for more than 25 years. Fittingly, the smoothie features a metallic silver hue.

"At Simplehuman, we've always believed that thoughtful design can elevate everyday life," said Frank Yang, Founder and CEO of Simplehuman. "The Liquid Steel smoothie is a fun and unexpected extension of our brand, celebrating the everyday rituals that shape people's routines. It's also a nod to the stainless steel that has been at the heart of so many of our products since the beginning."

Available through Erewhon's signature smoothie program, Liquid Steel is a playful expression of Simplehuman's commitment to thoughtful design and elevated daily routines. The limited-edition collaboration extends the brand beyond the home while remaining true to the performance-driven innovation that has defined Simplehuman for more than 25 years.

The Liquid Steel smoothie is available now [July 1] for a limited time at participating Erewhon locations throughout Southern California.

For more information, visit simplehuman.com or follow @simplehuman on Instagram and TikTok.

About simplehuman

Since 2000, simplehuman has reinvented tools for efficient living to elevate everyday life through design and innovation. With more than 250 patented innovations, simplehuman has pioneered the smart home category with its international award-winning trash cans, sensor mirrors, and kitchen and bath accessories that push the boundaries of intuitive user experience and function. The simplehuman collection is available at a wide array of retailers and at simplehuman.com.

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corporation and Certified Organic Retailer with 14 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing high-quality, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment.

Recognized for uncompromising quality standards, exceptional customer service, and chef-driven prepared foods, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.

For more information, visit erewhon.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE simplehuman