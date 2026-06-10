Simplilearn and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI and Digital Skills Training to the U.S. Public Sector

Live, Boot Camp-Style Training Now Available to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

PLANO, Texas and RESTON, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a leading global digital upskilling platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Simplilearn's Public Sector distributor, making the company's applied learning programs in Generative AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data science available to the entire U.S. Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to accelerate mission readiness across the Public Sector," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO at Simplilearn. "Closing the technical skills gap is no longer just an HR goal; it's a matter of national security and operational efficiency. Government agencies face an urgent imperative to modernize their workforce as AI and cybersecurity capabilities become foundational to mission success. Through Carahsoft's established contract vehicles and pre-vetted reseller ecosystem, we're removing the procurement red tape that has historically slowed workforce transformation. This partnership represents Simplilearn's first entry into the Government contracting ecosystem to provide Government agencies the flexibility to select delivery formats that best align with their operational requirements, security constraints and mission-first culture."

This partnership addresses the critical skills shortage Government agencies face as AI, cloud and cybersecurity technologies rapidly evolve. Simplilearn's applied learning model combines live virtual classrooms with hands-on labs and industry projects to build job-ready skills validated through real-world application and industry certifications, not just completion certificates. Programs are aligned with Federal workforce frameworks, including the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework and recent Federal AI executive orders, with role-based learning paths mapped to GS (General Schedule) job series and Government-specific technical requirements.

The partnership also streamlines Government procurement through Carahsoft, enabling agencies to access technical training more efficiently and accelerate workforce modernization from a multi-year effort to a matter of weeks.

Simplilearn's catalog includes more than 800 on-demand courses and live instructor-led boot camps spanning AI engineering, cybersecurity, cloud architecture, data science and digital marketing. Rather than offering passive video libraries, Simplilearn delivers live, boot camp-style training at Government scale, with hands-on labs that simulate real-world Government IT environments. The platform offers flexible learning formats, including self-paced courses, live virtual boot camps and in-person training for secure facilities, supporting a range of skill levels and operational requirements. This approach helps agencies build continuous learning programs and sustainable talent pipelines regardless of workforce distribution, clearance levels or operational demands.

"Simplilearn's training technology solutions address the growing demand for outcome-driven workforce development as agencies navigate AI transformation and escalating cyber threats," said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for HR & Training Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. "Together, we are helping agencies close critical skills gaps with practical, role-based training aligned to mission needs. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Simplilearn to deliver advanced skills training that makes high-quality education accessible, flexible and relevant."

This marks Simplilearn's first partnership in the Government contracting ecosystem, reflecting the company's strategic prioritization of Public Sector digital transformation. Its programs support workforce development across all skill levels with flexible delivery options, comprehensive certification preparation and measurable competency outcomes that demonstrate training ROI and mission impact.

Simplilearn's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or [email protected]. Explore Simplilearn's solutions here.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for HR & Training Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited