Simply NUC Launches the P360 Ultra: The Ultimate Workstation for Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DUNLEER, Ireland, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc, a leading mini PC solutions company, announced they are taking orders for the brand-new P360 Ultra. Designed for professionals across a range of industries, the P360 Ultra features support for up to 128GB of DDR5 ECC memory, lightning-fast NVMe SSD storage, and multiple ports for connectivity and peripherals. Whether used by a content creator, graphic designer, or engineer, the P360 Ultra delivers the performance and versatility needed to take computing productivity to the next level.

One of the standout features of the P360 Ultra is its compatibility with Nvidia series graphics cards via a PCIe x16 slot. With options up to the RTX A2000 12GB, the P360 Ultra can handle the most demanding 3D modeling, simulation, and rendering tasks with ease. From creating to visual effects, or designing complex architectural models, the P360 Ultra delivers unparalleled performance and precision.

In addition to its exceptional performance, the P360 Ultra is packed with connectivity options. With two Thunderbolt 4 ports, five USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, three DisplayPorts, and two LAN ports (2.5Gb and 1.0Gb), the P360 Ultra offers lightning-fast network connectivity, high-quality display outputs, and enough ports to power all types of peripherals. A PCIe x4 expansion slot allows for additional I/O and functionality, making it easy to tailor your workstation to suit specific requirements.

"We're thrilled to introduce this powerful new workstation to our customers," said Jonny Smith, Simply NUC Co-CEO. "Our goal is to provide professionals with the technology they need to excel on their projects. With the P360 Ultra, we are confident that we can help our customers do just that."

Starting at $1,699, two P360 Ultra models (NUC12UTv9, and NUC12UTv7) are available to preorder from Simply NUC across their global sites. The NUC12UTv9 model is based on the Intel Core i9 16C(8P+8E)/24T processor. To accommodate a variety of price points, a more cost-effective option is also available with the NUC12UTv7 model based on the Intel Core i7 12C(8P+4E)/20T processor. Units are expected to begin shipping in June. More information on the P360 Ultra product line can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/p360-ultra/ .

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global company specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com .

