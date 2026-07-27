Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2026 Guidance

2026 Second Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $671.1 million increased 6.3% year-over-year

Income from operations of $169.1 million increased 20.6% year-over-year

Net income per diluted share of $3.09 increased 25.1% year-over-year

Repurchased $48.7 million of common stock during the quarter

Increased 2026 share repurchase authorization by $50.0 million

Declared a $0.30 per share dividend

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2026 with the quarter ended June 30, 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company reclassified certain software amortization costs related to the Company's component manufacturing efforts from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. Additionally, for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reclassified certain quality assurance costs from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. The financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 have been recast for comparison purposes and to conform to the current period classification, with $1.5 million and $3.0 million of costs being reclassified from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. The reclassification did not have any impact on the total income from operations.

Consolidated 2026 Second Quarter Highlights

















Three Months Ended

Year-Over-

Six Months Ended

Year-Over-

June 30,

Year

June 30,

Year

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages) Net sales $ 671,076

$ 631,055

6.3 %

$ 1,259,040

$ 1,169,950

7.6 % Gross profit 318,193

292,891

8.6 %

584,084

543,457

7.5 % Gross profit margin 47.4 %

46.4 %





46.4 %

46.5 %



Total operating expenses 154,420

152,839

1.0 %

305,076

301,034

1.3 % Income from operations 169,130

140,244

20.6 %

283,747

242,563

17.0 % Operating income margin 25.2 %

22.2 %





22.5 %

20.7 %



Net income $ 127,042

$ 103,541

22.7 %

$ 215,258

$ 181,425

18.6 % Net income per diluted common share $ 3.09

$ 2.47

25.1 %

$ 5.22

$ 4.33

20.6 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 196,083

$ 159,893

22.6 %

$ 335,444

$ 282,067

18.9 %

































Trailing Twelve Months Ended

Year-Over-













June 30,

Year













2026

2025

Change













(In thousands, except percentages) Total U.S. Housing starts2











1,359

1,368

(0.6) %

______________________________



1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP (as defined below) net income, see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 Housing starts is based on the trailing twelve months for the periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 as reported by the United States Census Bureau.

Management Commentary

"Our second quarter results reflect solid execution across our operations, with net sales increasing 6.3% year‑over‑year to $671.1 million, driven by growth in both North America and Europe," said Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "North America sales growth of 6.0% year-over-year was driven primarily by our 2025 pricing actions in response to tariffs and multiyear cost increases, partially offset by lower volumes tied to a softer market. In Europe, net sales rose 7.6% year‑over‑year, leading to a record quarter for operating income margin of 13.7%. Consolidated profitability strengthened in the quarter, with gross margin expanding 100 basis points to 47.4% and operating margin improving 300 basis points to 25.2%, including a 100 basis point benefit from a $5.5 million eminent domain settlement and the benefit of our 2025 strategic cost savings initiatives. These results underscore the resilience of our business model, the dedication of our employees, and the value customers place on our innovative solutions and trusted partnerships."

Mr. Olosky continued, "As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, we remain focused on deepening our position as the partner of choice for our customers, driving innovation in the markets we serve, and strengthening our values-based culture—all while continuing to deliver solid financial results. Our financial ambitions remain driving above market volume growth relative to United States housing starts, maintaining an operating income margin at or above 20%, and consistently driving EPS growth ahead of net sales growth."

North America Segment 2026 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $522.3 million increased 6.0% from $492.7 million primarily due to price increases that took effect in June 2025 and October 2025, partly offset by a slight decrease in unit sales volumes.

Gross margin increased to 50.2% from 49.5% due to lower material costs as a percentage of net sales and cost savings initiatives.

Income from operations of $158.0 million increased 15.8% from $136.5 million, primarily due to the increases in net sales as well as lower operating expense including lower personnel costs, and software licensing fees as well as a reduction in travel and entertainment costs.

Europe Segment 2026 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $143.5 million increased 7.6% from $133.4 million due to both increased unit sales volumes and price increases as well as the positive effect of approximately $3.7 million in foreign currency translation.

Gross margin increased to 38.2% from 36.2%, primarily driven by lower material costs, factory and tooling costs, and labor costs as a percentage of net sales.

Income from operations of $19.7 million increased 25.7% from $15.7 million primarily due to higher gross profits. Operating expenses were negatively affected by approximately $0.7 million in foreign currency translation.

Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and All Other segments).

Corporate Developments

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 259,846 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $187.47 per share, for a total of $48.7 million. As of June 30, 2026, approximately $51.3 million remained available for share repurchases through December 31, 2026, under the Company's previously announced $150.0 million share repurchase authorization.

On July 23, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") increased the 2026 share repurchase authorization from $150.0 million to $200.0 million.

On July 23, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, estimated to be $ $12.2 million in aggregate. The dividend will be payable on October 22, 2026, to the Company's stockholders of record on October 1, 2026.

Balance Sheet & 2026 Second Quarter Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $450.5 million with total debt outstanding of $336.7 million under the Company's $900 million credit facility.

Cash flow provided by operating activities of $215.0 million increased by $89.8 million from $125.2 million, primarily due to increased net income and changes in working capital.

Cash flow used in investing activities of $8.6 million decreased by $31.9 million from $40.5 million primarily due to decreased capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company is updating its prior 2026 financial outlook to reflect actual results of the second quarter as well as its expectations regarding demand trends, cost of sales, and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, July 27, 2026, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, is as follows:

Consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 19.7% to 20.5%. The operating margin range includes a projected gain of $10.0 million to $12.0 million on the sale of vacant land.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $80.0 million to $90.0 million.

Conference Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the Company's 2026 second quarter financial results conference call on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Pacific Time). To participate, callers may dial (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed through https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767895&tp_key=037ff0a3e6 or a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.simpsonmfg.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 10, 2026 by dialing (844) 512–2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317–6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13761265. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A copy of this earnings release will be available prior to the call, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon and glass fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD".

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the SEC's website and at the Company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Financials section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, effective tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: anticipated consolidated operating margin for 2026; expected gain on the sale of vacant land; estimated effective tax rate for 2026; and projected capital expenditures for 2026.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the cyclicality and impact of general economic conditions; the effect of tariffs and international trade policies on our business operations; the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages on our operations and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners; volatile supply and demand conditions affecting prices and volumes in the markets for both our products and raw materials we purchase; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; and those other risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, acquisition integration and restructuring costs, non-qualified compensation adjustments, lease termination costs, severance costs, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense and other financing costs, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales $ 671,076

$ 631,055

$ 1,259,040

$ 1,169,950 Cost of sales 352,883

338,164

674,956

626,493 Gross profit 318,193

292,891

584,084

543,457 Research and development and engineering expense 18,000

20,767

36,631

40,606 Selling expense 52,848

56,443

107,311

110,607 General and administrative expense 83,572

75,629

161,134

149,821 Total operating expense 154,420

152,839

305,076

301,034 Acquisition and integration related costs 186

13

751

140 Net gain on disposal of assets (5,543)

(205)

(5,490)

(280) Income from operations 169,130

140,244

283,747

242,563 Interest income and other finance costs, net 4,196

895

8,629

1,998 Other & foreign exchange loss, net (2,435)

(1,684)

(5,187)

(626) Income before taxes 170,891

139,455

287,189

243,935 Provision for income taxes 43,849

35,914

71,931

62,510 Net income $ 127,042

$ 103,541

$ 215,258

$ 181,425 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 3.10

$ 2.48

$ 5.24

$ 4.34 Diluted $ 3.09

$ 2.47

$ 5.22

$ 4.33 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 40,964

41,705

41,095

41,775 Diluted 41,071

41,838

41,221

41,926 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.29

$ 0.59

$ 0.57 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 25,437

$ 20,995

$ 50,948

$ 40,517 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 8,403

$ 6,367

$ 14,942

$ 12,905

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025

2025 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 450,526

$ 190,400

$ 384,138 Trade accounts receivable, net

438,050

415,926

302,688 Inventories

513,518

586,623

594,192 Other current assets

67,320

65,169

71,485 Total current assets

1,469,414

1,258,118

1,352,503 Property, plant and equipment, net

614,989

597,536

627,854 Operating lease right-of-use assets

109,521

100,649

115,060 Goodwill

546,729

560,633

558,521 Intangible assets, net

365,965

399,361

387,729 Other noncurrent assets

33,233

48,106

31,959 Total assets

$ 3,139,851

$ 2,964,403

$ 3,073,626













Trade accounts payable

$ 114,384

$ 95,560

$ 91,467 Long-term debt, current portion

15,000

22,500

15,000 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

317,579

254,800

275,328 Total current liabilities

446,963

372,860

381,795 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

90,372

83,001

96,819 Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs

318,389

351,994

355,509 Deferred income tax

108,341

96,711

99,792 Other long-term liabilities

49,188

120,060

104,234 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan awards

8,840

9,737

5,715 Stockholders' equity

2,117,758

1,930,040

2,029,762 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity

$ 3,139,851

$ 2,964,403

$ 3,073,626

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,

%

June 30,

%

2026

2025

change*

2026

2025

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 522,290

$ 492,687

6.0 %

$ 984,215

$ 913,386

7.8 %

Percentage of total net sales 77.8 %

78.1 %





78.2 %

78.1 %





Europe 143,491

133,398

7.6 %

264,538

247,258

7.0 %

Percentage of total net sales 21.4 %

21.1 %





21.0 %

21.1 %





Asia/Pacific 5,295

4,970

6.5 %

10,287

9,306

10.5 %



$ 671,076

$ 631,055

6.3 %

$ 1,259,040

$ 1,169,950

7.6 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 568,314

$ 535,561

6.1 %

$ 1,065,978

$ 995,844

7.0 %

Percentage of total net sales 84.7 %

84.9 %





84.7 %

85.1 %





Concrete Construction 101,411

94,402

7.4 %

190,538

172,087

10.7 %

Percentage of total net sales 15.1 %

15.0 %





15.1 %

14.7 %





Other 1,351

1,092

N/M

2,524

2,019

N/M



$ 671,076

$ 631,055

6.3 %

$ 1,259,040

$ 1,169,950

7.6 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 262,137

$ 243,885

7.5 %

$ 482,870

$ 453,313

6.5 %

North America gross margin 50.2 %

49.5 %





49.1 %

49.6 %





Europe 54,777

48,275

13.5 %

98,723

88,297

11.8 %

Europe gross margin 38.2 %

36.2 %





37.3 %

35.7 %





Asia/Pacific 1,851

1,537

N/M

3,647

3,260

N/M

Administrative and all other (572)

(806)

N/M

(1,156)

(1,413)

N/M



$ 318,193

$ 292,891

8.6 %

$ 584,084

$ 543,457

7.5 % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 157,987

$ 136,489

15.8 %

$ 276,297

$ 241,337

14.5 %

North America operating margin 30.2 %

27.7 %





28.1 %

26.4 %





Europe 19,695

15,669

25.7 %

26,786

24,978

7.2 %

Europe operating margin 13.7 %

11.7 %





10.1 %

10.1 %





Asia/Pacific (53)

(86)

N/M

190

273

N/M

Administrative and all other (8,499)

(11,828)

N/M

(19,526)

(24,025)

N/M



$ 169,130

$ 140,244

20.6 %

$ 283,747

$ 242,563

17.0 %

* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any. ** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information. N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited)

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Income $ 127,042

$ 103,541

$ 215,258

$ 181,425 Provision for income taxes 43,849

35,914

71,931

62,510 Interest income, net and other financing costs (4,196)

(895)

(8,629)

(1,998) Depreciation and amortization 25,437

20,995

50,948

40,517 Other* 3,951

338

5,936

(387) Adjusted EBITDA** $ 196,083

$ 159,893

$ 335,444

$ 282,067



* Includes acquisition integration and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, severance costs, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.

** Includes certain reclassifications in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, to conform to the current period presentation.

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]

(310) 829-5400

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.