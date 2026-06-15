Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Publishes Fiscal 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today the release of its Fiscal 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR), featuring the Company's continued progress in advancing sustainable growth, strengthening communities, and delivering value to customers and stakeholders worldwide.

Key highlights include:

Driving meaningful community impact: Employees contributed more than 1,000 volunteer hours during Do What You Can Day, the Company's National Day of Service, while its Matching Gift program amplified that impact, helping to generate more than $393,000 in total charitable contributions. Simpson also continued its support of industry education efforts that encourage more people to pursue careers in construction.

Employees contributed more than 1,000 volunteer hours during Do What You Can Day, the Company's National Day of Service, while its Matching Gift program amplified that impact, helping to generate more than $393,000 in total charitable contributions. Simpson also continued its support of industry education efforts that encourage more people to pursue careers in construction. Investing in its people for long-term success: More than 33% of open roles were filled through internal mobility, reflecting strong career growth opportunities. Simpson also continued to strengthen its global leadership pipeline through targeted development programs in North America and Europe.

More than 33% of open roles were filled through internal mobility, reflecting strong career growth opportunities. Simpson also continued to strengthen its global leadership pipeline through targeted development programs in North America and Europe. Delivering world-class safety and quality: Simpson achieved a global Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.79, a world-class safety performance. It also maintained ISO 9001 certification across 44 sites and ISO 14001 certification at six facilities, reinforcing the Company's commitment to consistent quality and environmental stewardship.

Simpson achieved a global Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.79, a world-class safety performance. It also maintained ISO 9001 certification across 44 sites and ISO 14001 certification at six facilities, reinforcing the Company's commitment to consistent quality and environmental stewardship. Innovating to advance the industry: In 2025, Simpson introduced 52 new products and earned multiple industry recognitions for innovation and supplier partnership. The Company also deepened relationships with top builders across the industry, reflecting its leadership in high-performance building solutions supported by exceptional customer service.

In 2025, Simpson introduced 52 new products and earned multiple industry recognitions for innovation and supplier partnership. The Company also deepened relationships with top builders across the industry, reflecting its leadership in high-performance building solutions supported by exceptional customer service. Enhancing environmental performance: Simpson continued to focus on reducing its environmental footprint through ongoing efforts in energy efficiency, water use, and waste management across global operations.

"Our 2025 CSR Report reflects how we continue to put our values into action by investing in our people, supporting the communities in which we operate, and delivering innovative solutions to our customers," said Mike Olosky, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This work is fundamental to how we grow our business and create long-term value."

The report includes updated ESG-related metrics for the year ended December 31, 2025. Simpson's Fiscal 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is available on the Company's website at https://simpsonmfg-esg.metrio.net

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

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SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.