Sinch launches Agent Tools for developers and AI coding assistants

STOCKHOLM, August 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch today announced the availability of Agent Tools, a new suite of tools designed to help developers build, test and deploy applications powered by the Sinch communication infrastructure platform from within their preferred development environments and AI-assisted coding tools.

Software development has changed rapidly with the rise of LLM platforms, as developers increasingly work in AI-assisted coding environments and expect product discovery, implementation guidance and testing to happen inside their workflow. Agent Tools gives those developers a set of integrations optimized for AI agents and modern development environments, reducing the need to move between coding tools, documentation and web portals when building with the Sinch platform.

Agent Tools includes extensions for Visual Studio Code, JetBrains-based development environments and other Open VSX-compatible editors. The suite also includes tools that allow developers to test integrations before making live API calls, support for AI coding assistants, and access to structured information covering multiple Sinch APIs and services.

"AI-assisted development tools are becoming a larger part of how software is built," said David Kårfors, VP Product Management & Product Platform at Sinch. "With Agent Tools, we are bringing Sinch into those workflows so developers can build and test applications, access accurate platform information and work with AI-assisted development tools without leaving the environments they already use."

Among the new capabilities is Simulator Mode, which allows developers to test integrations from within their development environment before creating a Sinch account or making live API calls.

"Getting started with a new platform often means creating accounts, configuring credentials and navigating documentation before writing any code," said Kårfors. "With Simulator Mode, developers can begin testing integrations directly from their development environment, which lowers the barrier to exploring and evaluating Sinch services before even needing to create an account."

The launch also includes support for AI-assisted development tools including Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT Desktop. This support, powered by an MCP server, allows direct access for AI assistants to live, accurate Sinch API definitions, and by Sinch Skills, which adds structured product knowledge covering configuration and implementation patterns. Together, they provide structured access to information across a range of Sinch services, including Conversation API, Authentication, Voice, Verification, Numbers, Elastic SIP Trunking, Fax and Mailgun.

Agent Tools is part of Sinch's broader developer offering, which includes SDKs, command-line tools and automation capabilities designed to help organizations build communications functionality into applications and workflows.

Agent Tools is available globally.

Video: Sinch Tools, Developer Toolkit for AI-powered Comms

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