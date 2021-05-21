Singapore Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026: Assessments by Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Operators

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Government Technology Singapore, the government spent around USD 3.5 billion on ICT procurement in FY20, focusing on the development of new tech tools to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the development of citizen- and business-centric digital services, development of ICT systems on the cloud region, modernization of government ICT infrastructure; and application of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors in the public sector.

With the internet penetration of 85% and the broadband speed pegged over 200 Mbps, Singapore has the highest average broadband speeds in Southeast Asia. The country accounted for over 40% of the data center area developed in Southeast Asia in 2020.

The demand for data centers has also heightened the use of the existing data center capacity (MW) in the market, with colocation service providers witnessed a strong uptake for their data center spaces by existing customers. Cloud service providers and video conferencing service providers have contributed majorly toward colocation uptake archiving.



Over 30% of organizations have implemented cloud computing in Singapore due to the increased demand for data services from consumers and the growth in connected devices

due to the increased demand for data services from consumers and the growth in connected devices The public cloud market spending crossed USD 2 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period

in 2020, and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period Facebook invests in its first self-built facility in Singapore , which is likely to be operational by 2022

, which is likely to be operational by 2022 The Singapore region accounted for over 40% of the data center area developed in Southeast Asia in 2020

region accounted for over 40% of the data center area developed in in 2020 IoT-enabled devices have witnessed a high demand for monitoring and surveillance services with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the healthcare sector

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for data center services owing to the increase in internet-related services and the shift to remote working by organizations

The Electricity regulator Energy Market Authority (EMA) plans to import 100 MW of green energy from Malaysia by the end of 2021 to promote the consumption of green energy in Singapore .

by the end of 2021 to promote the consumption of green energy in . AWS is building its first renewable power project in the region to generate over 60 MW of power.

Fuel cells can be installed in the facilities in Singapore to reduce the OPEX for operators.

Singapore Data Center Market Insights

In 2020, the implementation of 5G and the increased usage of the internet increased the demand for cloud-based storage solutions among organizations in Singapore

Data centers adopt higher bandwidth switches at the aggregator layer, which includes 40/100 GbE switch ports

The demand for SDDs and NVMe SDDs is growing from cloud service providers and managed hosting providers in the country

The adoption of (DRUPS) Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply systems, including flywheel UPS and diesel generators, is high among the service providers in Singapore

The implementation of the carbon tax in the region has prompted data center operators to opt for high-efficient gas generators to reduce carbon emissions.

Lithium-ion battery solutions with low CAPEX than traditional VRLA systems are observing high adoption in the facilities.

Singapore Data Center Market Vendor Landscape



A host of IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors constitute the Singapore data center market. Vendors are involved a flurry of infrastructure and construction activities.

Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett and Packard Enterprise (HPE) are some of the leading IT infrastructure providers. The market also witnessed the entry of new player Stratus DC Management, which has planned data center development in Singapore.



