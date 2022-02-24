Single Cell Analysis Market to record USD 3.16 Bn growth | North America to occupy 45% market share | Technavio

Download a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report.

Technavio analyzes the market by product (consumables and instrument) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

By product, the market growth was significant in the consumables segment in 2021. The segment is driven by increasing investments in purchasing consumables for single cell analysis. In addition, innovations and new product launches from vendors will continue to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 45% of the global market share. End-users in the region are increasingly adopting single cell analysis methods for diagnosing cancer and therapeutic applications. In addition, many vendors operating in the region are focusing on product innovations by actively investing in R&D. All these factors are supporting the growth of the single cell analysis market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for single cell analysis in North America. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Get additional highlights on the major revenue-generating segments, regions, countries in the single cell analysis market.

Download a Free Sample Now!

The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growth in cancer research are expected to drive the growth of the single cell analysis market during the forecast period. By 2040, regions such as North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa are expected to witness an increase in the number of new cancer cases by up to 3.53 million, 15.1 million, 5.32 million, and 2.10 million respectively. The rising number of cancer cases globally has increased the need for research to diagnose and treat cancer. For instance, as of January 2022, there were over 6,700 active clinical studies on cancer in the US alone. This is increasing the demand for single cell analysis consumables and instruments for correct diagnosis of cancer and monitoring the efficacy of cancer treatment, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, budget constraints while procuring testing instruments for the medium- and small-scale testing laboratories and research institutes will challenge the growth of market players. The single cell analysis market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

10X Genomics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio Techne Corp.

Request a Free Sample for additional information on other dominant players and factors influencing market growth.

Related Reports:

Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Single Cell Analysis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 10X Genomics Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., CellChorus Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, RareCyte Inc, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, and Sartorius AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 02: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 03: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 04: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 07: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 09: Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 10: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 11: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 12: Comparison by Product

Exhibit 13: Comparison by Product

5.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Instrument - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Instrument - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Instrument - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Instrument - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 21: Instrument - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 38: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 42: Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of cancer

8.1.2 Growing R and D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

8.1.3 Growth in stem cell research

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost of single cell analysis products

8.2.2 Lack of skilled workforce to perform diagnostic techniques

8.2.3 Product recalls pose a challenge to manufacturers

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 64: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders

8.4.2 Growth potential of single cell sequencing

8.4.3 Integration of microfluidics in single cell analysis

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 65: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 66: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 67: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 68: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 69: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 10X Genomics Inc.

Exhibit 70: 10X Genomics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: 10X Genomics Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: 10X Genomics Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: 10X Genomics Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 74: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 78: Danaher Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Danaher Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Danaher Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 81: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Fluidigm Corp

Exhibit 83: Fluidigm Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Fluidigm Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Fluidigm Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 86: Fluidigm Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Fluidigm Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 88: Illumina Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Illumina Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 90: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 91: Merck KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 92: Merck KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 93: Merck KGaA - Key news

Exhibit 94: Merck KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 NanoString Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 96: NanoString Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 97: NanoString Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 98: NanoString Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 99: NanoString Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 100: QIAGEN NV - Overview

Exhibit 101: QIAGEN NV - Business segments

Exhibit 102: QIAGEN NV - Key news

Exhibit 103: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: QIAGEN NV - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 105: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 106: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 107: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 108: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 109: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 110: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 111: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 112: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 113: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 115: Research Methodology

Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 117: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio