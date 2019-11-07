Single Cell Genomics Markets, 2024 - Competition (Instrument Integration, Technology Shift, Technology Limitations) & Developments (Spatial Profiling, Integration, Big Data, Kits and Commodities)
Nov 07, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Genomics Markets - Forecasts by End User & Technology - With Executive & Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting & Analysis - 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Single Cell Genomics is emerging as a mainstay of scientific research and development. Just coming out of the lab it is finding its footing in new clinical applications especially related to immune-oncology and microbiology. But the largest market is still in research and the market is booming as understanding the genomics of individual cells opens up a whole new world of biotechnology.
The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Single Cell Genomics?
1.2 SCG - Still Early Days
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think
1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice
1.6 Global Listing Of High Throughput Sequencing Establishments Installed Base - Location & Contacts
2. Single Cell Genomice - Guide to Technology
2.1 Isolating Single Cells
2.1.1 FACS
2.1.2 LCM
2.1.3 Micromanipulators
2.1.4 Microfluidics
2.2 Amplification
2.2.1 WTA - Whole Transcriptome Amplification
2.2.2 WGA - Whole Genome Amplification
2.3 PCR
2.4 NGS
2.5 Microarray
2.6 Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) Technology
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.3 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Pharmaceutical or Reagent Company
3.1.6 Audit Body
3.1.7 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Immuno-oncology
4.1.2 Research Range
4.1.3 Technology Maturity & Convergence
4.1.4 Declining Costs
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Competition
4.2.2 Instrument Integration
4.2.3 Technology Shift
4.2.4 Technology Limitations
4.3 Technology Development
4.3.1 Spatial Profiling
4.3.2 Integration
4.3.3 Big Data
4.3.4 Kits and Commodities
5. Single Cell Genomics Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
Celsius Therapeutics to Use Single-Cell Platform in Immuno-Oncology
10x Genomics Expects $271M In Proceeds
Celsius Therapeutics, Janssen Biotech Form Biomarker Discovery Alliance
Bio-Rad, 10x Genomics Claim Single-Cell Patent Fight Victories on Different Fronts
Bio-Rad Launches its Single Cell scATAC-Seq Solution
10x Genomics Acquires Spatial Transcriptomics
Takara Bio strengthens its IP position on single cell RNA-seq
Mission Bio Launches Tapestri for Targeted Single-Cell DNA Custom Panels
SingulOmics Detects Somatic Single Nucleotide Variations in Single Cells
1CELLBIO and OMI to validate Single Cell Analysis for Personalized Medicine
Sony MA900 Cell Sorter Nominated
UNC Cure Center and Cell Microsystems Receive NIH Contract for Single Cell HIV
Diagnostic Assay
Bio-Rad's dd-PCR tests for leukemia cleared
IncellDx's Single Cell Immuno-Oncology/PD-L1 Technology used in new Cancer Assay
Cytena GmbH land EUR 3M in Series A
NanoString Announces Launch of CAR-T Panel
Dolomite Bio launches high throughput single nuclei profiling on Nadia platform
Silicon Biosystems Develops New Assay for Circulating Multiple Myeloma Cells
6. Profiles of Key Single Cell Genomics Companies
10x Genomics
1CellBio
Agilent
Beckman Coulter
Becton Dickinson
Bio-Rad
Bruker
Cell Microsystems
Cellsee Diagnostics
CellSorter
Cytena
CytoTrack
Dolomite Bio
Fluidigm
Fluxion Biosciences
Illumina
IncellDx
Labcyte
Leica Microsystems
Miltenyi Biotec
Mission Bio
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
NanoString
Perkin Elmer
Qiagen
Readcoor
Silicon Biosystems
Singulomics
Sony
Takara Bio
Thermo Fisher
Watchmaker Genomics
7. Global Market Size
7.1 Single Cell Genomics Global Market Size by Country with Charts
7.2 Single Cell Genomics Global Market Size by Sequencing Technology with Charts
8. Global Market by Technology
8.1 PCR Market
8.2 qPCR Market
8.3 NGS Market
8.4 Microarray Market
8.5 Other Technology Market
9. Cell Based Assay by End User
9.1 Research Market
9.2 BioPharma Market
9.3 Clinical Market
9.4 Other End User Market
10. Appendices
10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
10.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
