Singlepoint Healthcare Acquires Healix, Expanding National Infusion Capabilities

Company completes acquisition of premier provider of outpatient infusion management services based in Sugar Land, Texas

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singlepoint Healthcare (Singlepoint), today announced its acquisition of Healix, a national infusion services provider supporting physician-owned and ambulatory infusion centers across the United States.

The acquisition further strengthens the company's ability to deliver comprehensive, multi-specialty care for patients with inflammatory disease. By bringing together Singlepoint's expanding healthcare platform with Healix's national infusion services capabilities, the combined organization will further reduce care fragmentation and shorten time to advanced therapies, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.

"Today's announcement represents an exciting step forward for Singlepoint Healthcare and the patients and the provider partners we serve," said Chuck Jett, chief executive officer of Singlepoint Healthcare. "Healix shares our commitment to provide integrated, patient-centered care and together, we will grow our comprehensive care model to serve even more patients across the U.S."

Healix manages over 220 physician-owned and ambulatory infusion centers across the U.S., helping providers deliver critical therapies in accessible outpatient settings. The acquisition is Singlepoint's third in the last year, following The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis and IV Solutions which launched the company in July 2025.

"We are thrilled to join Singlepoint Healthcare and continue advancing patient and physician peace of mind," said Casey Lucas, chief operating officer of Healix. "As part of Singlepoint Healthcare, we will build on our infusion foundation and expand the services we provide to our physician partners and their patients."

Together, the organizations will continue focusing on high-quality care delivery, improved patient outcomes, and expanded access to specialty infusion services across the country.

About Singlepoint Healthcare

Singlepoint Healthcare (Singlepoint) is a specialty care company providing comprehensive care for people living with inflammatory disease. By integrating a multi-specialty network with high-need ancillary services, Singlepoint delivers a coordinated, patient-centered care experience. Singlepoint is backed by DFW Capital Partners, a New York-based investor focused on partnering with growth-oriented healthcare and business services companies. For more information, visit singlepointhc.com.

About Healix

As the premier provider of outpatient infusion management and pharmacy services, Healix has provided patient and physician peace of mind for more than 35 years. With more than 220 infusion clinics across the country, Healix specializes in infectious disease, gastroenterology, neurology, rheumatology, allergy, immunology, and pulmonology. The Healix team serves as an extension of the physician's practice, optimizing patient care, comfort, compliance, and clinical outcomes in an outpatient setting. Clients rely on Healix to handle complete infusion center operations, including drug purchasing, revenue cycle management, managed care programs, and clinical staffing.

Media Contact:

Betsy Lipzinski

Singlepoint Healthcare

[email protected]

(616) 745-7926

SOURCE Singlepoint Healthcare