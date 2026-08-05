Sinopec Commissions 50,000-Ton Specialty PVA Facility, Creating World's Largest Single-Site High-End PVA Production Base

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has commissioned a specialty polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin facility with an annual production capacity of 50,000 metric tons at its subsidiary, Chongqing SVW Chemical Co., Ltd. The facility achieved stable operation during its initial startup and produced products that met quality specifications, with the first shipment already sent to Europe.

The new facility increases the site's total PVA production capacity to 210,000 metric tons per year, making it the world's largest single-site production base for high-end PVA. The additional capacity will strengthen the supply of specialty materials used in photovoltaics, electronics, optical films, pharmaceuticals and other high-value applications.

PVA is a water-soluble polymer with biodegradable properties and a broad range of industrial and consumer uses. Specialty grades with high purity and transparency are used in optical films, polarizers, pharmaceutical products and safety glass for automobiles and high-speed trains. PVA is also used in textiles, construction materials and water-soluble packaging.

SVW Chemical offers more than 100 PVA grades designed for different performance requirements and market applications. The new facility uses advanced alcoholysis and precision purification technologies to support the large-scale production of specialty PVA products.

During construction, the project team addressed technical challenges involving precise temperature control and consistent product quality. A new polymerization process increased production capacity by 40% compared with earlier-generation equipment. The facility also incorporates four exhaust gas and wastewater recovery units, along with an automated packaging system, to improve resource efficiency and operational efficiency.

The project was completed in 17 months and recorded 1.98 million safe working hours. During commissioning, the team optimized equipment performance and process parameters to achieve stable production and consistent product quality.

SVW Chemical has more than 40 years of experience in PVA research and manufacturing. Its portfolio has grown from one PVA grade at the beginning of operations to more than 100 today. More than 70 products are exported to over 40 countries, providing the company with an established foundation in international markets, including Europe and the United States.

Moving forward, SVW Chemical will use its expanded capacity and research capabilities to develop additional high-value specialty materials, broaden its PVA portfolio and provide customers worldwide with a more reliable supply.

SOURCE SINOPEC