SINTRONES Accelerates Factory Intelligence with Secure Edge AI Computing

Transforming Manufacturing with AI Vision, Intelligent Control, and Data-Driven Automation

CHICAGO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINTRONES Technology (TPEx: 6680), a global provider of rugged Edge AI computing solutions, will present its latest innovations for industrial automation at Automate 2026, taking place June 22–25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The company will demonstrate how Edge AI, machine vision, and intelligent control technologies are helping manufacturers improve productivity, quality, and operational efficiency across modern production environments.

As manufacturers face increasing pressure to reduce downtime, optimize production quality, and improve operational efficiency, real-time intelligence at the edge has become essential to modern factory automation. By bringing AI closer to machines and production assets, manufacturers can make faster decisions, improve process visibility, and unlock greater efficiency across the factory floor.

"Manufacturers are increasingly looking for solutions that can transform production data into actionable insights in real time," said Kevin Hsu, CEO of SINTRONES. "By combining high-performance Edge AI computing, industrial-grade reliability, and secure-by-design development practices, we help manufacturers improve productivity, reduce downtime, and accelerate digital transformation."

From Intelligent Control to AI-Powered Inspection

The featured SBOX-2625 is an ultra-compact embedded computer powered by Intel® Processor N-series (Twin Lake), delivering enhanced computing performance, low power consumption, and industrial-grade reliability in a compact form factor. Designed for industrial automation, machine control, and smart manufacturing applications, it supports high-speed connectivity, flexible expansion, and fanless operation for seamless integration into space-constrained environments. By enabling real-time equipment control, process synchronization, and factory connectivity, the SBOX-2625 helps manufacturers improve operational efficiency, maximize equipment uptime, and streamline production workflows.

The ABOX-5221 brings AI-powered machine vision and advanced analytics to industrial automation applications. Powered by 14th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and supporting an optional NVIDIA RTX™ discrete GPU, the platform delivers the computing performance required for real-time defect detection, visual inspection, and process monitoring at the edge. Manufacturers can leverage the ABOX-5221 for a wide range of quality assurance applications, including semiconductor wafer inspection, electronics manufacturing, precision assembly verification, and automated optical inspection (AOI). Its PCIe expansion capability provides flexibility to integrate frame grabbers, vision accelerator cards, and other specialized add-in modules commonly used in semiconductor and high-precision manufacturing environments. Combined with extensive industrial I/O and industrial-grade reliability, the ABOX-5221 enables manufacturers to identify process anomalies earlier, improve inspection accuracy, enhance yield, and reduce manual intervention while supporting next-generation AI-driven quality control and smart manufacturing initiatives.

Cybersecurity Built for Smart Factories

As smart factories become increasingly connected, cybersecurity is a critical component of industrial automation. SINTRONES follows the IEC 62443-4-1 Secure Product Development Lifecycle framework, integrating cybersecurity throughout product design, development, testing, and maintenance. This secure-by-design approach helps manufacturers strengthen cyber resilience while deploying AI-enabled automation systems with confidence.

As a member of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), SINTRONES continues to advance intelligent manufacturing through Edge AI technologies that bridge operational technology and artificial intelligence, enabling manufacturers to improve quality, optimize processes, and accelerate digital transformation.

About SINTRONES

Founded in 2009, SINTRONES Technology Corp. (TPEx: 6680) is a global provider of rugged Edge AI computers. The company develops modular, certified platforms that enable real-time decision-making at the edge for transportation, industrial automation, military, and defense applications. With certifications including IEC 62443-4-1, IRIS ISO 22163, ISO 9001, and ISO/IEC 27001, SINTRONES delivers secure, reliable, and high-performance computing solutions where reliability meets Edge AI innovation. For more information, visit: www.sintrones.com

SOURCE SINTRONES Technology