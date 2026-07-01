ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirin Software, a leading embedded software and IoT engineering services provider, today announced it has officially joined the Alif Semiconductor partner ecosystem as an authorized Design House. This strategic collaboration pairs Alif's high-performance hardware architectures with Sirin Software's deep expertise in low-level firmware development, custom drivers, and middleware integration.

Sirin Software Joins Alif Semiconductor Partner Ecosystem as Authorized Design House Sirin Software Joins Alif Semiconductor Partner Ecosystem as Authorized Design House

As an authorized Design House, Sirin Software will provide comprehensive engineering support to global OEMs and system integrators adopting Alif Semiconductor's processors. By offering pre-optimized software stacks and expert integration services, the partnership aims to significantly accelerate the development lifecycle and reduce time-to-market for next-generation IoT and EdgeAI applications.

"Joining the Alif Semiconductor partner network is a significant milestone that highlights our commitment to delivering production-ready engineering solutions for advanced silicon platforms," said Alex Nikitenko, CEO of Sirin Software. "We look forward to working closely with Alif to help our mutual clients seamlessly bridge the gap between sophisticated hardware and market-ready products."

About Sirin Software Sirin Software is an end-to-end IoT and Embedded Solutions provider specializing in firmware development, custom middleware, RTOS, and hardware design. The company helps businesses worldwide bridge the gap between complex silicon and market-ready products. Learn more at sirinsoftware.com.

About Alif Semiconductor Alif Semiconductor is the provider of the next generation of secure, connected, highly power-efficient EdgeAI microcontrollers and fusion processors. Alif's architectures scale from single-core to multi-core systems featuring integrated neural processing units (NPUs) and advanced graphics acceleration. Learn more at alifsemi.com.

Contact:

Daria Bimenova

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SOURCE Sirin Software