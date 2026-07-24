Siris to Acquire Equiniti's Retirement Solutions, Customer Resolutions and Lenvi Businesses

Transaction to be Completed in Parallel with the Closing of Equiniti's Previously Announced Sale to Bullish

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris (together with its affiliates, "Siris"), a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in mission-critical services businesses, today announced that it has elected to exercise its option to maintain ownership of EQ Retirement Solutions ("EQRS"), EQ Customer Resolutions ("EQCR") and Lenvi from Equiniti ("EQ"). The three businesses provide essential services to UK pension schemes, financial institutions and corporate clients.

The transaction follows Siris's previously announced agreement to sell EQ to Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), under which Siris retained the option to acquire these businesses. It is expected to be completed in parallel with the closing of EQ's previously announced sale to Bullish in January 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

EQRS is a leading provider of outsourced pension administration services and proprietary administration software, including its Compendia platform, supporting more than 10 million members and £10 billion in annual payments for many of the UK's largest public and private sector pension schemes. EQCR helps financial institutions and other regulated businesses manage customer and complaints resolution, combining specialist staffing and technical expertise with proprietary case management software. Lenvi provides loan servicing software, standby servicing and fraud detection software for banks and non-bank lenders, with more than £100 billion of credit assets managed on behalf of over 150 lenders through its FCA-regulated platform.

Siris has owned EQ since 2021 and has invested significantly in the three businesses during that period. Under renewed and dedicated Siris ownership, the businesses will further accelerate investment in technology, including AI-enabled administration capabilities, onboarding capacity and enhanced member experience, while maintaining continuity of service for clients.

"Maintaining ownership of EQRS, EQCR and Lenvi will establish these businesses as a dedicated platform within our portfolio, with a clear mandate to invest in their growth," said Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Grant Weisberg, Principal, at Siris. "We have seen firsthand the strength of these assets, the quality of their teams and the opportunities ahead for them. As a standalone platform with dedicated focus and resources behind them, these businesses will be well positioned to accelerate their momentum and create long-term value for all stakeholders in this next chapter."

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in mission-critical services businesses. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Siris has deployed more than $9 billion of equity capital since inception. www.siris.com.

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SOURCE Siris Capital Group, LLC