SIRUI Releases Three New Lightweight Full-Frame Cine Primes for Vision Prime Series: 15mm T1.6, 75mm T1.4, 150mm T4 (1.5x Macro)

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRUI Optics expands its Vision Prime full-frame cine prime lineup with three brand-new focal lengths: 15mm T1.6, 75mm T1.4, and 150mm T4 (1.5x Macro). The lineup now grows from the original 24/35/50mm T1.4 trio to six lenses, covering ultra-wide through medium telephoto shooting. This unified system delivers cinematic image quality, lightweight construction and interchangeable mount modules for professional filmmakers.

The Vision Prime series previously took home the "Best of Show" Lens Award at the 2026 NAB Show, recognized for its fast T1.4 aperture and user-interchangeable mount design.

From Grand Wide Shots to Ultra-Fine Macro Details

The 150mm T4 1.5x Macro stands out as a dual-purpose telephoto macro prime rare in lightweight cine optics. It delivers 1.5x reproduction ratio to capture intricate textures of tiny subjects—precision machinery, fabric texture, insect eyes—at a minimum focus distance of just 0.29m. Its natural telephoto compression also works well-suited for distant wide shots and intimate character close-ups.

The 15mm T1.6 offers a 109.3° diagonal full-frame field of view. With a fast T1.6 aperture and 0.3m minimum focus distance, it captures sweeping spatial depth even in tight spaces. The fast T-stop creates clean subject-background isolation and soft layered bokeh, a notable characteristic for ultra-wide lenses. Built with multiple aspherical elements, it minimizes aberrations and maintains sharp edge-to-edge resolution.

Tailored for portrait and commercial shooting, the 75mm T1.4 generates natural telephoto compression and smooth isolating bokeh to highlight subjects, ideal for narrative shorts and advertising productions.

Cross-System Compatibility & Streamlined Lightweight Design

All Vision Prime lenses feature SIRUI's proprietary interchangeable mount system. Native Sony E-mount comes standard, with RF/Z/L mount modules included; no shims are required for quick switching. The full set works seamlessly with mainstream full-frame and S35 cinema cameras, offering greater cost-efficiency and versatility for multi-camera, cross-brand productions.

Optically, the new primes combine large aspherical, ED low-dispersion and HRI high-refractive glass elements. This compact optical layout suppresses distortion and chromatic aberration, delivering sharp resolution for 8K and higher resolution workflows. Minimal focus breathing and excellent distortion control align with professional cinema standards for seamless focus pulls.

Unified series features include matching gear positions and 270° wide focus throw for precise focusing. Filter thread sizes are 67mm for all models except the 15mm, which uses a 77mm filter thread, maximizing accessory compatibility. The lightest single lens (75mm T1.4 E-mount) weighs just 599 grams. Durable aluminum alloy housings are dust, stain and splash resistant, suited for studio, gimbal and documentary field shooting.

Pricing & Global Launch Info

New focal length pricing (USD):

150mm T4 (1.5x Macro): $649

15mm T1.6 / 75mm T1.4: $549 each

Three-lens kit (15mm+75mm+150mm): $1,499 – $1,899

Global release date: July 6, 2026. Two finishes available: matte black and gun gray.

Full specs and updates are available at:

Online Store: store.sirui.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SIRUIImaging

Instagram: www.instagram.com/siruiimaging

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/SIRUIImaging

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@sirui.optical

Contact us: [email protected]

SOURCE SIRUI