SIX FLAGS GREAT AMERICA ANNOUNCES CAMP TIMBER TRAIL, AN ALL-NEW FAMILY ADVENTURE FOR 2027

New woodsy-themed family area will feature nine attractions, including the Midwest's longest, tallest and fastest suspended family coaster as part of a multi-year transformation

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GURNEE, Ill., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Flags Great America, the premier theme park destination in the Chicagoland area, today announced plans to debut Camp Timber Trail, an all-new family adventure opening in 2027. Designed to bring generations together through thrills and exploration, the immersive area builds upon the land's adventurous spirit with new rides, interactive play and outdoor discovery experiences.

All New for 2027: Camp Timber Trail, New Family Adventure at Six Flags Great America Speed Speed

Celebrating the heritage of Yukon Territory while introducing an entirely new generation of adventures, Camp Timber Trail will feature nine attractions and experiences, including three all-new attractions, four newly themed rides and two iconic park classics, making it one of the largest family-focused investments in Six Flags Great America's history.

"Since opening in 1976, Yukon Territory has been home to some of the park's most cherished memories," said John Krajnak, Park President of Six Flags Great America. "With Camp Timber Trail, we're making a significant investment in family experiences, preserving the playful spirit that has defined this area for decades while introducing exciting new ways to explore and create traditions together. As the first step in a multi-year transformation of the park, Camp Timber Trail reflects our commitment to enhancing the guest experience while building on the legacy that makes Six Flags Great America so special."

New Attractions Coming in 2027

At the heart of Camp Timber Trail will be Sky Hawk, the Midwest's longest, tallest and fastest suspended family coaster. Designed as the signature experience of the new area, Sky Hawk will send riders soaring through treetops on an exhilarating flight that combines thrills with stunning views of the woodland landscape below.

Additional new attractions include Trail Trotters, an imaginative animal trek that invites guests on a wilderness journey filled with exploration and discovery, and Forest Grove Play Park, an expansive outdoor play destination filled with nature-inspired elements and opportunities for young campers to climb, discover and play.

Together, these attractions create an immersive environment where generations can experience thrills, exploration and outdoor adventure all in one destination.

Reimagined Fan Favorite Rides

Camp Timber Trail will also introduce new stories and experiences to several beloved favorites. Through enhanced theming, elevated storytelling and refreshed identities, these attractions will become integral parts of the area's woodland narrative:

Chirp Chaser (formerly Sprocket Rockets): Young campers will soar on this family coaster as they journey through the wilderness on a bird-themed flight.

(formerly Sprocket Rockets): Young campers will soar on this family coaster as they journey through the wilderness on a bird-themed flight. Wilderness Wagon (formerly Crazy Bus): Guests can climb aboard a rustic wagon for a playful ride through the great outdoors.

(formerly Crazy Bus): Guests can climb aboard a rustic wagon for a playful ride through the great outdoors. Creek Cruiser (formerly Yahoo River): Set sail on a relaxing boat ride inspired by the natural beauty of the wilderness.

(formerly Yahoo River): Set sail on a relaxing boat ride inspired by the natural beauty of the wilderness. Bee Boppin' (formerly Buzzy Beez): This beloved family attraction returns with new theming while retaining the classic fun generations of guests have enjoyed.

Camp Timber Trail will also be home to two iconic park classics, Little Dipper and Logger's Run, seamlessly connecting the area's rich history with its exciting new experiences.

Beyond its attractions, the area will offer guests themed dining, specialty treats, shopping and immersive environmental storytelling throughout. From family meals to exclusive merchandise and souvenirs, every detail has been designed to bring the woodland adventure theme to life.

The Next 50 Years Begin Here

While Camp Timber Trail represents a major investment in family experiences, it is also part of Six Flags Great America's broader commitment to creating memorable moments, enhancing the park environment and delivering new reasons to visit year after year. As part of that commitment, emphasis will be focused on details that elevate every visit, including enhancements to landscaping, walkways, guest amenities, facilities and the overall look and feel of the park. Looking ahead, guests can expect to see beautification efforts and property-wide improvements over the next three to five years as the park creates a more vibrant, welcoming and immersive experience throughout its 300 acres.

Camp Timber Trail is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the park's story.

The best way to experience Camp Timber Trail is with a 2027 Gold Pass. Available for as low as $85, the lowest price this year and next year, Passholders enjoy unlimited visits to Six Flags Great America, access to regional parks like Cedar Point and Kings Island, and the rest of the 2026 season, including Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® and Tricks and Treats.

For more information about Camp Timber Trail and 2027 Season Passes, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

About Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago

Six Flags Great America is a 300-acre theme park located between Chicago and Milwaukee. The park offers endless thrills for the entire family with 17 heart-pounding roller coasters, spectacular shows featuring world-class entertainers, and three children's themed areas. Hurricane Harbor Chicago, the 20-acre waterpark, offers fun in the summer sun for the entire family with 25 splash-filled attractions, including the world's tallest water coaster, thrilling water slides and kids' splash pads. For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort enterprise. The Company operates a premier portfolio of 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks, and nine resort properties across 13 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, as well as an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of creating FUN, thrills, and a lifetime of memories, Six Flags provides immersive entertainment to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, and thrilling water parks powered by beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics®, and PEANUTS®.

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