Six HBCUs Launch Groundbreaking Course-Sharing Partnership

eHBCU launches new course-sharing partnership with Acadeum to enable learners to get the courses they need, at the time they need them, to complete their degree from HBCU institutions.

DOVER, Del., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHBCU, a consortium of six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announced today a new partnership with Acadeum, the largest course sharing platform in the nation, to expand flexible, high-quality online learning opportunities at HBCUs. The collaboration will help learners access the courses they need at the time they need them from another HBCU while remaining enrolled at their home institution.

Through the partnership, Students enrolled at participating eHBCU member institutions will be able to pursue approved degree and certificate pathways at one of six member institutions (Delaware State University, Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge), Southern University at Shreveport, Southern University at New Orleans, Alabama State University, and Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design), while benefiting from expanded access to courses and programs across the consortium. Delaware State University serves as the anchoring institution for the initiative, which is already live and enrolling students.

"One of the biggest barriers to HBCU completion has been course availability. A student shouldn't have to leave their institution because a required class wasn't offered that semester," said Terry Jeffries, Assistant Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management and Executive Director of eHBCU Campus Consortium. "This partnership with Acadeum changes that. For the first time, our students can access courses across six HBCUs without losing a single credit, changing their enrollment status, or compromising the HBCU experience they chose."

The model is designed to create a more flexible student experience, including increased course availability, multiple start dates throughout the year, and scheduling options that better meet the needs of today's learners. It is particularly aimed at students seeking the HBCU experience in an online environment, including adult learners and those balancing work, family, or geographic constraints. Approved courses offered through the consortium are designed to apply toward students' academic programs at their home institutions, subject to applicable institutional policies and degree requirements.

"Course sharing is a powerful tool to expand access while increasing completion. This initiative is about expanding the powerful opportunity of HBCUs and helping them serve more learners," said Richard Keaveney, Acadeum's CEO. "We are proud to support eHBCU in building a scalable, student-centered model for collaboration."

The Acadeum partnership expands the foundation that makes the full eHBCU model possible. Beyond course access, students benefit from success coaching, virtual student services, career counseling, and culturally relevant coursework — including masterclasses and industry partnerships designed to connect them with real-world career pathways.

About eHBCU

The eHBCU Consortium is a historic collaboration amongst Delaware State University, Southern University New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport and A&M College, Alabama State University, and Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design. This innovative portal brings the legacy and excellence of HBCUs into the digital age, expanding access for learners.

About Acadeum

Acadeum helps colleges and universities expand academic resources that support student progress and equitable access to workforce opportunities. Today, more than 500 higher education institutions are members of the Acadeum network to offer in-demand courses and credentials they need to keep learners on track, and bolster existing or offer new programs. Institutions can improve retention and completion, and offer workforce-aligned and stackable certifications, while also unlocking new revenue to increase financial sustainability. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit www.acadeum.com.

Contact:

Madeline Buitendorp

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SOURCE Acadeum