Six The Villa Group Resorts Nominated for Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villa Group Resorts & Spas proudly announces that six of its properties have been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026, marking the fourth consecutive year the brand has been recognized by one of the travel industry's most influential audiences.

Spanning some of Mexico's most sought-after beach destinations, the nominated resorts showcase the brand's diverse portfolio and commitment to delivering memorable, experience-driven stays:

The Villa Group, a collection of award-winning resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos, is proud to share that six of its beach resorts have been nominated in the Resorts category for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026. Recognized for its commitment to hospitality excellence, The Villa Group is featured in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026, inviting guests to vote and celebrate its collection of premier beachfront destinations.

Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos – A contemporary beachfront escape known not only for its expansive longest lazy river, but also for its elevated culinary program, where gourmet dining and refined food and beverage experiences take center stage.

– A contemporary beachfront escape known not only for its expansive longest lazy river, but also for its elevated culinary program, where gourmet dining and refined food and beverage experiences take center stage. Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas – A refined, residential-style retreat on Medano Beach, where spacious accommodations are complemented by attentive service and a sophisticated culinary offering that enhances every stay.

– A refined, residential-style retreat on Medano Beach, where spacious accommodations are complemented by attentive service and a sophisticated culinary offering that enhances every stay. Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit – Renowned for its spacious, hacienda-inspired suites, this property pairs privacy and timeless design with a strong focus on quality cuisine and elevated dining experiences.

– Renowned for its spacious, hacienda-inspired suites, this property pairs privacy and timeless design with a strong focus on quality cuisine and elevated dining experiences. Villa del Palmar Flamingos Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit – Set on one of the region's most swimmable beaches, this laid-back resort offers seamless access to the ocean within a peaceful tropical setting.

– Set on one of the region's most swimmable beaches, this laid-back resort offers seamless access to the ocean within a peaceful tropical setting. Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas – Recently refreshed through a comprehensive renovation, the resort now blends updated design and enhanced spaces with its signature lively atmosphere and engaging guest experiences.

– Recently refreshed through a comprehensive renovation, the resort now blends updated design and enhanced spaces with its signature lively atmosphere and engaging guest experiences. Villa del Arco Beach Resort & Spa Cabo San Lucas – Framed by iconic views of El Arco rock formation, this beachfront property stands out for its diverse culinary offering, appealing to travelers seeking memorable dining experiences.

Each nominated resort reflects The Villa Group's dedication to authentic hospitality, where thoughtful service, prime locations, and well-appointed accommodations come together to create lasting connections with guests.

With voting now open, The Villa Group invites travelers and loyal guests to support their favorite properties in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2026. Voting will remain open through June 30, and participants may cast their vote multiple times.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our guests," said Ricardo Orozco-Vice President of Operations. "It reflects the passion of our teams and our ongoing commitment to creating exceptional vacation experiences across every destination we serve." To cast your vote, visit:

https://condenast-interactive.typeform.com/to/GhxPTyFR?typeform-source=www.cntraveller.com

About The Villa Group Resorts & Spas

The Villa Group Resorts & Spas is a collection of beachfront properties in Mexico, known for delivering high-quality vacation experiences through personalized service and thoughtfully designed accommodations. With locations in Riviera Nayarit, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta, the brand offers a range of options for travelers seeking comfort, authenticity, and memorable stays.

Media Contact:

Estefanía de Paz

PR Coordinator, The Villa Group Resorts & Spas

Phone: +1 800 831 1191

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Villa Group