Six+One Named Honoree in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

Award Recognizes For The Greater Hood's Mission to Restore Dignity Through Design for Individuals and Families Facing Hardship

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Greater Hood (FTGH), the nonprofit founded by creative agency Six+One, is proud to announce it has been named an honoree in the Social Justice category of Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards. Now in its ninth year, the annual recognition honors organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries.

For The Greater Hood was recognized for Dressed In Dignity, an initiative that reimagines how communities serve individuals and families experiencing hardship. Instead of traditional clothing distributions, FTGH transforms vacant storefronts into boutique-style shopping experiences where guests can select brand-new clothing at no cost in an environment designed around dignity, choice, and hospitality. Since launching, the organization has distributed more than 50,000 new clothing items, served over 17,000 men, women, and children across seven U.S. cities, and facilitated more than $2.5 million in donated apparel.

The recognition comes as For The Greater Hood prepares to open its first permanent flagship location in Paterson, New Jersey, expanding the organization's mission beyond pop-up activations into a year-round community resource designed to provide clothing, mentorship, job-readiness support, and creative programming for families in need.

"We started with a belief that people should never have to sacrifice their dignity to receive help," said Eric Rojas, Founder of For The Greater Hood and Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Six+One. "This recognition disseminates an important truth—that thoughtful design, hospitality, and compassion can transform how services are delivered and how people experience them."

This year's awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

Fast Company's Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they're a measure of real-world impact," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year's honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor."

The complete list of 2026 World Changing Ideas honorees can be found at https://www.fastcompany.com/world-changing-ideas/list. It will also be available in the 2026 Summer print issue of Fast Company. To learn more about how Six+One is disrupting for good, please visit For the Greater Hood's website.

ABOUT SIX+ONE

Six+One is an independent creative agency based in New York City that helps brands become impossible to ignore. Built on a philosophy of Disruption for Good, the agency combines strategy, creativity and production to create work that drives commercial growth while making a meaningful impact on culture and community. From legacy, challenger, startup brands to nonprofits and passion projects, Six+One believes creativity works best when it does more than sell something. It should move people, build belief, and leave things better than it found them.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Six+One