Skanska appointed preferred bidder as Master Developer of the Penn Station Transformation Project in New York, USA

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, as a member in the Penn Transformation Partners together with Halmar, has been selected by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) and Amtrak as the preferred bidder as Master Developer of the New York Penn Station Transformation Project in New York, USA.

The preferred bidder selection enables Penn Transformation Partners to enter exclusive negotiation with Amtrak in order to finalize and execute the predevelopment agreement (the "PDA"). Order booking is subject to execution of the PDA.

The PDA will focus on finalizing contract negotiations, advancing preconstruction services and permitting, and advancing design through the end of 2027. The PDA is intended to result ultimately in a public-private partnership project agreement between the Master Developer and Amtrak to implement the Project utilizing a design, build, finance, operate, and maintain delivery method.

The Penn Station Transformation Project is a major initiative spearheaded by Amtrak, in partnership with, and through support from, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), to modernize and enhance Penn Station, provide a world-class experience, improve safety and operational efficiency and accommodate increased train and passenger capacity. Penn Station is the busiest transportation facility in the Western Hemisphere, serving more than 600,000 passengers per weekday.

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-appointed-preferred-bidder-as-master-developer-of-the-penn-station-transformation-project-in,c4351857

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4351857/4107782.pdf 20260522 US preferred bidder developer Penn Station

SOURCE Skanska