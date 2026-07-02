Skanska rehabilitates Dock Bridge in Newark, New Jersey, USA, for USD 87M, about SEK 810M

News provided by

Skanska

Jul 02, 2026, 01:50 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Amtrak for the Dock Bridge rehabilitation project in Newark, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 87M, about SEK 810M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes upgrades to three parallel vertical-lift bridges carrying six passenger rail tracks along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, including decommissioning the movable spans and securing them in a fixed position. The work also encompasses removing existing mechanical and electrical systems, jacking bridge counterweights, installing permanent counterweight supports, and rehabilitating concrete piers.

Work commenced in the second quarter of 2026 with expected completion in late 2028.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-rehabilitates-dock-bridge-in-newark--new-jersey--usa--for-usd-87m--about-sek-810m,c4370220

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4370220/4177528.pdf

20260702 US dock bridge rehabilitation

SOURCE Skanska

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Skanska divests rental multifamily project in Sollentuna, Sweden, for about SEK 570M

Skanska divests a self-developed rental multifamily project, Traktören 20, in Tureberg in central Sollentuna, Sweden, to the Folksam Group through...

Skanska builds the commercial office 55 Old Broad Street in the City of London, UK, for GBP 282M, about SEK 3.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with AshbyCapital to deliver 55 Old Broad Street, a 23-storey commercial office near Liverpool Street Station in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics