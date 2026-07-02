Skanska rehabilitates Dock Bridge in Newark, New Jersey, USA, for USD 87M, about SEK 810M
News provided bySkanska
Jul 02, 2026, 01:50 ET
STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Amtrak for the Dock Bridge rehabilitation project in Newark, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 87M, about SEK 810M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.
The project scope includes upgrades to three parallel vertical-lift bridges carrying six passenger rail tracks along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, including decommissioning the movable spans and securing them in a fixed position. The work also encompasses removing existing mechanical and electrical systems, jacking bridge counterweights, installing permanent counterweight supports, and rehabilitating concrete piers.
Work commenced in the second quarter of 2026 with expected completion in late 2028.
For further information please contact:
Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
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