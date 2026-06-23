Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Georgia, USA, worth USD 255M, about SEK 2.3 billion

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Skanska

Jun 23, 2026, 01:54 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a supplemental contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth USD 255M, about SEK 2.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project includes the construction of a 22,700 square meters (approximately 245,000 SF) data center, associated site work, and underground utilities. The scope also includes a fitout of an administration space and five data halls.

Construction began in March 2026 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-georgia--usa--worth-usd-255m--about-sek-2-3-bil,c4366355

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4366355/4162554.pdf 

20260623 US additional contract data center

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