Skanska signs additional contract for medical office building in Durham, NC, USA, for USD 68M, about SEK 630M

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Skanska

Aug 12, 2026, 02:39 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with UNC Health (UNCH) for the construction of a new medical office building and parking deck in North Carolina, USA, as the start of a new greenfield medical campus. The additional contract is worth USD 68M, about SEK 630M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The full project scope includes site development, infrastructure, early equipment, and core and shell for a new six floor, approximately 17,700 square meters (191,000 SF) medical office building and an 890-space parking deck. Significant prefabricated elements are planned for the project, including unitized curtainwall systems, prefabricated exterior wall cladding, and offsite prefabricated exam room pods. The project will also establish new design and construction standards for UNCH's outpatient facilities.

The project began in June 2026 and is expected to reach completion in April 2028.

For further information please contact:
Jessica Wheeler, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 919 717 3429
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-medical-office-building-in-durham--nc--usa--for-usd-68m--about,c4382264

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4382264/4215421.pdf

20260812 US medical office building

SOURCE Skanska

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