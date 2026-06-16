SkinVision Pro Launches Globally at HLTH Europe: AI-powered Skin Health Platform Connected To Healthcare Providers

SkinVision Pro connects AI-powered skin health assessments directly to medical practices, giving doctors structured information before the consultation begins.

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinVision today launched SkinVision Pro, a platform that connects medical practices directly to the SkinVision Service, an AI-powered solution that provides a risk indication for skin spots. The announcement was made at HLTH Europe, responding to growing demand from medical practices seeking to integrate skin assessment results into their clinical workflow. The launch comes as skin cancer incidence has tripled over the past two decades, dermatology wait times reach up to six months in many health systems, and patient, GP, and specialist increasingly operate without a shared view of the patient's skin health journey.

Prepared on both sides, before the consultation begins

SkinVision Pro is built around a simple observation: patients with skin concerns often come in without context, while practices and clinics have no visibility of their skin spot until the appointment begins. SkinVision Pro addresses this. Patients use the SkinVision Service to assess a skin spot at home, receiving an AI-powered risk indication and a recommendation to monitor or visit their doctor, before they plan to book. The practice or clinic accesses the results through an integrated dashboard showing the lesion image, reported symptoms, and the AI risk indication. SkinVision handles patient queries about the service directly and the platform is designed to integrate with existing healthcare systems, ensuring results are available in the workflow without adding administrative burden.

Clinically validated performance, promising early real-world data

SkinVision Service is CE-marked as a Class IIa medical device, with clinically validated accuracy: at over 90% sensitivity and 89% specificity for skin cancer detection. Early real-world data from Dutch primary care users in Q1 2026 shows encouraging outcomes: 80% of patients received a low-risk indication and were reassured at home before scheduling a visit to their doctor. Among patients receiving a high-risk indication, 24% reported a confirmed skin cancer diagnosis. While these findings are early and based on self-reported user feedback, they are consistent with the clinical validation data and suggest meaningful impact in primary care settings.

"Skin conditions account for around 15% of GP consultations. SkinVision Pro connects healthcare professionals to their patients' SkinVision medical device results, directly within their existing workflow, helping results reach the doctor sooner and making the primary care pathway more efficient," said Erik de Heus, CEO of SkinVision.

Inside the early adopter package

For medical practices, SkinVision Pro means better-prepared consultations with structured patient assessments ready before they arrive, all through one connected platform. The SkinVision Pro early adopter package includes full SkinVision Pro dashboard access, SkinVision Academy to help healthcare teams get up to speed quickly, a physical and digital Welcome Pack, smart waiting room materials for easy patient onboarding, structured assessment reports, and a dedicated customer support channel. SkinVision handles patient queries about the service directly and provides ready-to-use patient materials, including flyers, waiting room videos, and posters.

The early adopter offer is available at https://www.skinvision.com/pro

About the SkinVision Service

The SkinVision Service is a CE-certified medical device (EU MDR Class IIa) that provides an AI-powered skin assessment, quality-checked by a panel of dermatologists. Its clinically validated technology helps people document and monitor skin spots of concern, providing a risk indication when a spot may warrant further evaluation by a healthcare professional. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Amsterdam, SkinVision has supported more than 6 million skin checks for over 3 million users worldwide. SkinVision does not diagnose skin cancer and does not replace a doctor or dermatologist. For more information, visit www.skinvision.com.

SOURCE SkinVision