SKIPPER LAUNCHES FRIDGE HYDRATION, ADDRESSING A FUNDAMENTAL GAP IN FOOD PRESERVATION

New fridge hydration technology helps produce stay fresh up to 3x longer by addressing the humidity gap traditional refrigeration leaves behind.

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, refrigerator design has focused on temperature. What it has largely ignored is humidity. A new consumer brand called Skipper is drawing attention to that gap with the introduction of Fridge Hydration, a simple solution designed to help produce stay fresh up to three times longer.

Skipper Crisper Drawer

Refrigeration today is built on the premise that cold air preserves food. However, that cold is dry air, and that dryness is responsible for much of the produce spoilage that happens in homes every week. That dryness causes produce to lose moisture over time, leading to wilting, nutrient loss, and waste.

Refrigerator manufacturers have long recognized that fresh produce needs more than cold air, hence crisper drawers and humidity vents. But those features manage airflow, not hydration. Without active hydration, wilting and decay begin immediately as water evaporates from within.

The result is measurable. The average U.S. household discards roughly $1,600 worth of fresh produce annually, contributing to nearly $3,000 in total food waste each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of that loss stems from an environment that is inherently dehumidifying.

Designed to sit inside the crisper drawer, Skipper continuously releases purified water vapor, maintaining the hydration balance that keeps fresh produce crisp, vibrant, and nutrient-rich. Unlike passive crisper vents that limit airflow, Skipper actively responds to changing conditions, adding moisture when the drawer is too dry and absorbing excess when it is too humid. Users simply place Skipper in the drawer, and it automatically works for up to three months.

Moisture loss does not just affect texture. It affects nutrition. Research [link needed] shows that vitamin C, folate, and antioxidant activity in fresh produce begin to degrade as cells lose water, often before wilting is even visible.

"We've all been taught that putting food in the refrigerator is how you keep it fresh," said Sean Knutsen, CEO of Boveda Inc., parent company of Skipper. "But the refrigerator was really only designed to do one thing well: manage temperature. The crisper drawer was an acknowledgment that humidity matters, but acknowledging something and actually controlling it are two very different things. When you think about how much food people throw away every week, and how much money that represents, it becomes hard to see this as a minor inconvenience. It's a systemic gap in how we've long thought about food storage. The fix is actually simple, once you've identified what's missing."

Built on Boveda's proven two-way humidity control technology, Skipper helps complete the refrigerator by restoring the hydration balance produce needs to remain fresh, helping consumers waste less food, save money, and get more value from every grocery trip.

Skipper is available on Amazon for $14.99 and is coming soon to TikTok shop. For more information, visit theskipper.com.

About Skipper

Skipper is Fridge Hydration. Refrigerators were designed to control cold, not hydration, leaving fresh produce without the environment it needs to stay crisp, vibrant, and fresh. Skipper completes the refrigerator by adding the hydration that cold air removes, helping produce stay fresh up to 3x longer. Learn more at theskipper.com.

About Boveda

Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Boveda Inc. is the inventor and global leader of 2-way humidity control technology. Founded in 1997, Boveda developed a patented solution that both adds and removes humidity as needed to maintain a precise relative humidity level, helping protect moisture-sensitive products and preserve their quality over time. For more information, visit BovedaBrands.com.

SOURCE Skipper