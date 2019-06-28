Sky 21 Startup Studio Will Be Doing a PoC of 100 Business Ideas Every Year in the Global Markets

BENGALURU, India, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The studio approach to company building, otherwise known as parallel entrepreneurship, venture builders, startup studio or a startup factory is becoming more & more prevalent. Each studio has a slightly different approach, but the common ground is that they start companies from scratch. The specific approach to "starting" can vary, but a studio is different than an incubator, accelerator, or VC, in that it doesn't invest in existing companies. Sky 21 is a 'startup studio' that will ideate, build & launch 100 MVPs (Minimum Viable Product) & do their PoCs (Proof of Concept) every year in developing countries.

The idea of launching Sky 21 came to its 32-year-old founder Rohan Mathur, who felt that every good idea deserves to see the day of light irrespective of whether it is backed by a sound team or not, or has a working prototype, initial traction or other jargons followed in the startup world today. He believes that having a product/service idea is actually the first step towards solving a problem that we may be facing in the world today but even a brilliant idea might get killed if not given a chance to do a Proof of Concept. Whether the idea is good or bad can only be found out by launching it.

The way of doing business is changing and with the advancements in technologies across different sectors, it has become extremely easy these days to get a product developed, launched, tested and even trashed quickly. The faster we try out new ideas the sooner we are going to discover the unicorns. At Sky 21, the team will launch MVPs in quick successions and monitor their traction. The ideas that see poor traction will be trashed immediately and the ones that get excellent traction will be spun off into new ventures with new teams, funds with a regular startup strategy or even might get acquired by a conglomerate. MVPs with moderate traction will be monitored closely & will be under iteration. Sky 21 aims to have Product Managers from Fortune 500 companies as their mentors & investors. Sky 21 will be solving problems and launching ideas related to sectors like Healthtech, SaaS, Social Media, AR, Edutech, Fintech, RetailTech, AI, Big Data and Entertainment.

