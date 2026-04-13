Sky-High Views, Prime Downtown Location and Resort-Style Amenities Define Life at Avra at Metropolitan Naples in Southwest Florida

Views, Amenities and Location

NAPLES, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the luxury real estate market, three elements consistently shape buyer demand: spectacular views, thoughtful amenities and an exceptional location. At Avra, those three defining features come together to create one of the most compelling new residential opportunities in Naples, Florida.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples offers a rooftop pool deck with unmatched views of the Naples skyline, Naples Bay and the Gulf.

Rising 15 stories above the downtown landscape, Avra is designed to deliver an elevated lifestyle where residents can enjoy panoramic scenery, resort-style comforts and walkable access to some of the city's most beloved destinations. Located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, the boutique tower places homeowners at the front door of the vibrant energy of the city.

With just 56 luxury residences, Avra offers an intimate lifestyle rarely found in high-rise developments. Residences range from 1,890 to more than 6,300 square feet of meticulously designed interiors, plus vast covered terraces with private BBQ grills. Gourmet kitchens showcase Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, complemented by porcelain flooring and Italian cabinetry creating an atmosphere that is as luxurious as it is welcoming.

Buyers are drawn not only to the building's modern architecture but also to the lifestyle created by its unique combination of views, amenities and location.

Breathtaking Views from Every Residence

One of Avra's most celebrated features is the extraordinary vantage point it offers over the surrounding city and waterfront. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout each residence frame sweeping views that stretch to the Gulf of Mexico, Naples Bay and the downtown skyline.

These expansive windows invite natural light into the interiors, creating bright and open living spaces that connect seamlessly with the outdoors. Large private terraces extend the living areas even further, offering residents a place to relax, entertain or simply watch the sun traverse the horizon.

For many homeowners, the ability to experience these views daily, from morning coffee to evening gatherings, adds a unique sense of tranquility and connection to the surrounding coastal environment.

Amenities Designed for Modern Living

Beyond the residences themselves, Avra offers a collection of amenities designed to elevate everyday life. At the top of the tower, a dramatic rooftop sky pool serves as a signature feature of the building. From this elevated retreat, residents can lounge poolside while enjoying expansive views in every direction. The same amazing view is framed by a huge span of glass on the top-floor fitness center and yoga studio making it easy for residents to prioritize wellness without leaving home.

The fifth-floor amenities include an elegant indoor lounge that offers a comfortable venue for casual moments and private events, while an outdoor kitchen with grilling stations provides the perfect space for entertaining friends and neighbors.

A putting green offers the chance to practice short-game skills and share stories and a drink just steps from the front door—an amenity that reflects the active, friendly, outdoor lifestyle that defines Naples.

Together, these features create an environment that feels both luxurious and welcoming, where residents can enjoy the comforts of a private retreat while still being part of a vibrant community.

An Enviable Downtown Location

Equally important to Avra's appeal is its prime downtown location, where residents are just moments from some of Naples' most celebrated restaurants, boutiques, galleries and cultural venues. From morning coffee at a local café to evening dinners or a play along the avenue, the downtown lifestyle afforded to Avra residents enables them to experience the city in a way that few other communities can provide. And you can choose to walk, shuttle or drive yourself—everything Naples offers is just minutes away.

A Rare Opportunity in Downtown Naples

With limited residences available and construction progressing steadily, Avra is quickly gaining attention among buyers seeking a modern downtown lifestyle in Naples. Its combination of panoramic views, carefully curated amenities and an unbeatable location creates an unparalleled living experience.

Construction at Avra continues to progress with the tower rising prominently along the downtown skyline and resident occupancy scheduled for fall of 2026.

About Avra at Metropolitan Naples

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is an exclusive luxury residential high-rise located in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. With exceptional design, sophisticated amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra is redefining modern luxury living in Southwest Florida.

SOURCE Avra at Metropolitan Naples, LLC