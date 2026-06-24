Skyryse Partners With Robinson Helicopter Company to Deliver SkyOS-Powered, R66-Based UAS

The partnership delivers a scalable, cost-effective autonomous platform combining the SkyOS™ autonomy system with Robinson's proven rotorcraft production capabilities.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse®, a leader in aviation automation and simplified flight controls, announced today a partnership with Robinson Helicopter Company, through its UAS subsidiary Robinson Unmanned, to integrate SkyOS™ into the Robinson R66 and develop a Group 4 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for defense applications.

The collaboration combines SkyOS' autonomy system with Robinson's proven production capabilities to deliverable a scalable, cost effective Group 4 UAS capable of supporting a wide range of defense missions, including collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), air-launched effects (ALE), manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

"Defense agencies need autonomous aircraft that are reliable, affordable and available now, not years from now," said Skyryse Founder and CEO Mark Groden. "Robinson gives us the production infrastructure to deliver at scale and at a cost point that meets real-world, time-critical needs. This partnership accelerates our ability to put proven, SkyOS-powered autonomous aircraft into the hands of defense operators."

"Manufacturing the SkyOS-powered, R66-based 4 UAS is a natural extension of what Robinson does best – producing reliable, high-quality aircraft at scale," said David Smith, President and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. "By integrating SkyOS into Robinson's production ecosystem, we're helping bring advanced autonomy to a proven aircraft platform while creating a scalable pathway for future operational capabilities."

With facilities within 30 miles of each other in Southern California, Robinson and Skyryse are positioned to rapidly advance integration, flight demonstrations, and production. Robinson's manufacturing model, in which more than 85% of aircraft components are produced domestically, provides defense partners with a platform that reduces reliance on foreign supply chains and supports long-term fleet sustainability.

About Skyryse, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Skyryse® is an aviation hardware and software company ushering in a new era in flight safety. Its core technology, SkyOS™ is a universal operating system for flight – which powers its first aircraft, the Skyryse One™ – giving pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has secured partnerships across every major aviation sector – including Air Methods, Ace Aeronautics, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Mitsubishi Corporation, United Rotorcraft, the US Army and more. To date, Skyryse has raised more than $605 million from leading investors, including Autopilot Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research Company, ArrowMark Partners, Atreides Management LP, BAM Elevate, Baron Capital Group, Inc., Durable Capital Partners, Positive Sum, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), RCM Private Markets Fund managed by Rokos Capital Management (US) LP, Woodline Partners and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information on Skyryse and SkyOS, visit skyryse.com or visit YouTube to see Skyryse in action.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

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SOURCE Skyryse