Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, Diagnostic, End-user and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type,Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP) Facial Interfaces,Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter, Actigraphy Systems), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleep apnea devices market is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Market growth is mainly driven by factors such as the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, and an increasing number of companies venturing into the sleep apnea market. In contrast, the high cost of CPAP machines, complex referral pathways, long waiting periods, and product recalls are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. The sleep apnea devices market is segmented based on type, end user and region.

Therapeutic devices accounted for the largest share of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on type, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The therapeutic devices segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the expanding pool of diagnosed sleep apnea patients, increasing adoption of sleep apnea therapeutic devices, and the improving reimbursement scenario for these devices.

Sleep laboratories & hospitals account for the largest share of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market in 2020.

The home care settings/individuals' segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Based on end users, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home care settings/individuals. The sleep laboratories & hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea devices market. However, the home care settings/individuals' segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing preference for home sleep testing by both patients and insurance companies, coupled with the favourable reimbursement scenario for home sleep testing.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea devices market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of the sleep apnea, growing awareness, wide usage of oral appliances for sleep apnea and of the leading players, such as ResMed, and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type (2020)

4.3 Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region (2019-2026)

4.5 Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Pool Of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

5.2.1.2 Favorable Reimbursements And Financial Aid For Sleep Apnea Devices And Therapies

5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness About The Ill Effects Of Untreated Sleep Apnea

5.2.1.4 Growing Usage Of Oral Appliances

5.2.1.5 Increasing Number Of Companies Venturing Into The Sleep Apnea Devices And Oral Appliances Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Cpap Machines

5.2.2.2 Complex Referral Pathways, Long Waiting Periods, And Product Recalls

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Home Sleep Apnea Tests (Hsats)

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus On Telemedicine, Mhealth (Mobile Health), And Artificial Intelligence

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Patient Compliance

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Sleep Apnea Devices Market

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 Japan

5.4.3.1.1 Revision Of The Pharmaceutical Affairs Law (Pal) And Implementation Of The New Pmd Act In Japan

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.4.1 Tga Device Classification

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Ecosystem Analysis

5.12 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.14 Ranges/Scenarios

6 Epidemiological Assessment Of Sleep Apnea

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epidemiological Assessment

6.3 Prescription Pattern Assessment

6.4 Adherence Assessment

7 Alternate Therapies For Sleep Apnea

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure

7.3 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

7.4 Oral Pressure Therapy (Opt)

7.5 Positional Therapy

8 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Devices

8.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.1.1 Cpap Devices Are Considered The Gold Standard In Sleep Apnea Treatment - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

8.2.1.2 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.2.1 Demand For Apap Devices Has Increased Significantly In The Last Few Years Due To Patient Non-Compliance With Cpap Devices

8.2.1.3 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

8.2.1.3.1 Bpap Devices Are Generally Costlier And More Complex Than Other Available Pap Devices, Which Is A Major Reason For Their Low Adoption

8.2.2 Facial Interfaces

8.2.2.1 Masks

8.2.2.1.1 Full-Face Masks

8.2.2.1.1.1 Full-Face Masks Offer The Greatest Chance Of Compliance For Mouth Breathers Or Patients Who Struggle To Breathe Through Their Nose

8.2.2.1.2 Nasal Pillow Masks

8.2.2.1.2.1 Greater Patient Compliance Is One Of The Key Factors Driving The Demand For Nasal Pillow Masks

8.2.2.1.3 Nasal Masks

8.2.2.1.3.1 Nasal Masks Have An Advantage Over Full-Face Masks In That They Do Not Obstruct The Patients' View And Allow Patients To Wear Spectacles

8.2.2.2 Cushions

8.2.2.2.1 Different Product Launches In The Past Few Years To Drive Market Growth

8.2.3 Accessories

8.2.3.1 Humidifier Accessories

8.2.3.1.1 Humidifiers Help To Open The Airways, Decrease Congestion, And Encourage Clearer Breathing

8.2.3.2 Power Accessories

8.2.3.2.1 Power Accessories Help To Manage Uninterrupted Sleep Apnea Therapy In The Absence Of A Power Supply

8.2.3.3 Transportation Accessories

8.2.3.3.1 The Convenience Associated With Transportation Accessories To Drive Market Growth

8.2.3.4 Communication Accessories

8.2.3.4.1 Communication Accessories Help Monitor Sleep Apnea Symptoms Through Teleconsultations

8.2.3.5 Chin Restraints

8.2.3.5.1 Chin Restraints Hold The Mouth In Position During Therapy - An Essential Part Of Sleep Apnea Management

8.2.3.6 Other Accessories

8.2.4 Oral Appliances

8.2.4.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices

8.2.4.1.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices Are Primarily Used For The Treatment Of Mild Osa And Snoring

8.2.4.2 Tongue-Retaining Devices

8.2.4.2.1 Trds Are Less Expensive And Help Reduce Both Snoring And Sleep Apnea

8.2.5 Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

8.2.5.1 Improving Clinical Outcomes Associated With Asvs To Fuel Market Growth

8.2.6 Other Therapeutic Devices

8.3 Diagnostic Devices

8.3.1 Polysomnography Devices

8.3.1.1 Ambulatory Psg Devices 1

8.3.1.1.1 The Demand For Ambulatory Psg Devices Has Increased Due To Their Cost-Effectiveness And Convenience For Patients

8.3.1.2 Clinical Psg Devices

8.3.1.2.1 These Devices Require Constant Supervision - A Key Factor Limiting Market Growth

8.3.2 Home Sleep Testing Devices

8.3.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness And Comfort Of Home Sleep Testing Are Expected To Drive The Growth Of Home Sleep Testing Devices

8.3.3 Oximeters

8.3.3.1 Fingertip Oximeters

8.3.3.1.1 A Major Drawback Of Fingertip Oximeters Is That They Cannot Provide Precise Readings If The Patient'S Hand Is Injured Or If There Is Slow Blood Flow Due To Blood Clotting Or Any Injury

8.3.3.2 Handheld Oximeters

8.3.3.2.1 Handheld Oximeters Are More Expensive Than Fingertip And Wrist Oximeters

8.3.3.3 Wrist-Worn Oximeters

8.3.3.3.1 The Global Demand For Wrist-Worn Oximeters Is Propelled By Their Small Size, Long-Term Usage, Need For Overnight Monitoring, And Their Portability

8.3.3.4 Tabletop Oximeters

8.3.3.4.1 Tabletop Oximeters Account For A Smaller Share Of The Market Than Handheld Or Wrist-Worn Oximeters Due To Their Higher Cost And Fewer Applications

8.3.4 Actigraphy Systems

8.3.4.1 Increasing Focus On Assessing Actimeter Performance Contributes To Market Growth

8.3.5 Sleep Screening Devices

8.3.5.1 Increasing Preference For Home-Based Testing For Its Efficacy And Comfort Are Driving The Use Of Sleep Screening Devices

9 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

9.2.1 Advanced Infrastructure And Expenditure Of Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals To Drive Growth In This End-User Segment

9.3 Home Care Settings/Individuals

9.3.1 Increasing Patient Preference For Home-Based Sleep Tests To Fuel Market Growth

10 Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

11.2.1 Overview Of The Strategies Adopted By Key Players In The Sleep Apnea Devices Market

11.3 Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Pervasive Players

11.5.3 Emerging Leaders

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Smes/Startups)

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Starting Blocks

11.6.3 Responsive Companies

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.7.1 Company Product Footprint (21 Companies)

11.7.2 Company Regional Footprint

11.7.3 Company Footprint

11.8 Competitive Scenario And Trends

11.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals

11.8.2 Deals

11.8.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Resmed

12.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

12.1.4 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

12.1.5 Somnomed

12.1.6 Oventus Medical

12.1.7 Compumedics

12.1.8 Lowenstein Medical Technology Gmbh + Co. K.G.

12.1.9 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

12.1.10 Bmc Medical Co., Ltd.

12.1.11 Braebon Medical Corporation

12.1.12 Whole You, Inc.

12.1.13 Panthera Dental

12.1.14 Myerson Llc

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Nidek Medical India

12.2.2 Curative Medical

12.2.3 Livanova

12.2.4 Invacare Corporation

12.2.5 Itamar Medical Ltd.

12.2.6 Nihon Kohden

12.2.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

13 Appendix

