Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels International Introduces "Local Favorites" Breakfast Program, Bringing a Taste of the Community to Guests' Morning Routine

Local Favorites is part of the Sleep Inn brand's broader Morning Medley® hot breakfast, a refreshed approach to the brand's complimentary morning offering designed to balance guest preferences with operational simplicity. The Morning Medley program features traditional hot breakfast staples guests care about most, including protein, alongside the locally customized offerings.

"Today's travelers increasingly want experiences that feel connected to the places they visit, and breakfast is one of the most visible ways a hotel can deliver that sense of place," said Mallory Enos, Head of Midscale Brand Strategy & Management. "With Local Favorites, Sleep Inn is giving hotels a simple, flexible way to reflect their communities while reinforcing the reliable, welcoming experience guests know and expect from the brand."

To support hotels that may not know where to start, Sleep Inn is also offering an optional regionally inspired waffle recipe developed in collaboration with Golden Waffle, giving participating properties an easy entry point into the Local Favorites program with a guest-favorite item. Options include banana bread waffles topped with pecans in the Southeast, maple waffles with apple toppings in the Northeast, blueberry waffles with granola in the Northwest, cinnamon roll waffles with chocolate chips in the Southwest, and chocolate waffles with strawberries in the Midwest — each designed to reflect local flavor profiles while remaining simple to execute.

Together, Morning Medley® and Local Favorites create a morning experience for guests that is welcoming, relevant and rooted in a sense of place — reinforcing Sleep Inn's promise to deliver a stay that is both reliably comfortable and uniquely local. These initiatives also underscore the brand's continued investment in simple and thoughtful innovations that support both guest satisfaction and brand growth.

Sleep Inn ® : Dream Better Here ®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a "simply stylish" sanctuary with nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless and create a relaxed and serene environment. A new-construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind: to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate and maintain. Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel category with more than 440 locations open worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels offer free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot and cold breakfast options, wellness amenities, and a swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 51 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.