Slide into Summer: Washington's Playground Invites Tourists to Play

The communities within Washington's Playground—Leavenworth, Chelan, Wenatchee and Cashmere—combine unique characteristics and activities that create a region worthy of the name "playground," serving as a tourism destination for the Pacific Northwest and beyond. From the rolling Wenatchee Foothills to the largest lake in Washington (Lake Chelan) and a myriad of vineyards, breweries and cideries, visitors can easily choose their own adventure.

"National Tourism and Travel Week is a great reminder to look at your calendar and decide where you want to make memories this summer," says Mike Steele, executive director of the Chelan Chamber of Commerce. "Washington's Playground lets you explore local businesses, shops, restaurants and resorts, but you can't forget the scenic beauty, plentiful sunshine and boundless natural resources, perfect for outdoor adventure."

Washington's Playground's rich culture and vast array of natural resources sets up the region for fairs, festivals and other vacation-worthy events. Below are some highlights of what's happening this summer. A full itinerary is available on the Washington's Playground website as well.

Leavenworth Rockfest 2018 – May 5-6 , Leavenworth

Leavenworth's annual Rockfest is the state's biggest rock climbing festival and celebrates the popular sports of rock climbing and bouldering. Of course, the days will include food and drink from local vendors, competitions, speakers, raffles and more.

annual Rockfest is the state's biggest rock climbing festival and celebrates the popular sports of rock climbing and bouldering. Of course, the days will include food and drink from local vendors, competitions, speakers, raffles and more. Cruzin Chelan Classic Car Show – June 1-2 , Chelan

Every classic car show should include a barbeque competition, and Chelan has taken note. This 12 th annual big "show-n-shine" includes coupes, sedans and street rods, and with plenty of food and entertainment to go around, it's not just for car fanatics.

Every classic car show should include a barbeque competition, and Chelan has taken note. This 12 annual big "show-n-shine" includes coupes, sedans and street rods, and with plenty of food and entertainment to go around, it's not just for car fanatics. Bavarian Bikes n' Brews Festival – June 2 , Leavenworth

With brews, camping, music and plenty of sunshine, this festival offers an intense 8-mile bike ride through some of the area's most spectacular scenery.

With brews, camping, music and plenty of sunshine, this festival offers an intense 8-mile bike ride through some of the area's most spectacular scenery. Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival – June 15-17 , Cashmere

Celebrating 16 years in operation, this bluegrass festival in the Chelan County Expo Center is a music lover's paradise with instrument workshops, a potluck, camping and more.

Celebrating 16 years in operation, this bluegrass festival in the Chelan County Expo Center is a music lover's paradise with instrument workshops, a potluck, camping and more. Kinderfest – July 4 , Leavenworth

Celebrate the Fourth of July in the Bavarian village of Leavenworth . Bring the whole family, and expect lots of games, face paint, fire trucks, bouncy houses, food, and, of course—fireworks.

Celebrate the Fourth of July in the Bavarian village of . Bring the whole family, and expect lots of games, face paint, fire trucks, bouncy houses, food, and, of course—fireworks. Lake Chelan Bach Fest – July 5-14 , Chelan

This festival includes 21 free concerts over the span of 10 days. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and prepare for beautiful live music of many genres and plenty of wine. Educational programs are also available for kids of all ages!

– This festival includes 21 free concerts over the span of 10 days. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and prepare for beautiful live music of many genres and plenty of wine. Educational programs are also available for kids of all ages! Chelan County Fair – September 6-9 , Cashmere

There's no better way to top off summer than with a county fair, and Chelan's isn't one to miss. Animals, music, food, vendors, rides and more, it will become an instant tradition.

"In Washington's Playground, we invite everyone to play," says Nancy Smith, executive director of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce. "From ziplining and rafting, to wine tasting and paddle board yoga, our region is perfect for a summer trip full of adventure and new experiences that the whole family or solo traveler will enjoy."

National Travel and Tourism Week is from May 6-12 this year and aims to celebrate the positive impact tourism has in the U.S., from economic growth to business development.

About Washington's Playground

Washington's Playground is an area of north central Washington that includes Leavenworth, Chelan, Wenatchee and Cashmere. Nestled in the Cascade Mountain Range, much of the "playground" was naturally carved by glaciers and includes a variety of mountains, lakes and rivers. Geographical highlights include Bonanza Peak, the Columbia River and Lake Chelan—the largest lake in Washington—measuring more than 50 miles in length. Washington's Playground tourism draws range from wineries and cideries to skiing, zip-lining, water tubing and other outdoor recreational activities. To learn more about how to play in Washington's Playground, follow it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit washingtonsplayground.com for trip inspiration.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slide-into-summer-washingtons-playground-invites-tourists-to-play-300639903.html

SOURCE Washington’s Playground

Related Links

http://washingtonsplayground.com

