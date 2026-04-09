Sling Pilot Academy and Sling Aircraft North America Announce Joint Booth at Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo -- Booth NE-10

LAKELAND, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Pilot Academy and Sling Aircraft North America are proud to announce their joint participation in this year's Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo, one of the premier aviation events in the United States. Attendees are invited to visit the organizations at Booth NE-10 to experience firsthand the innovation, training excellence, and aircraft performance that define the Sling brand.

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Sling Pilot Academy, one of the fastest-growing flight training institutions in the country, will showcase its comprehensive, airline-focused pilot training programs designed to meet the increasing global demand for professional pilots. Representatives will be available to discuss training pathways, student life, financing options, and career outcomes.

Sling Aircraft North America will feature its line of modern, high-performance Sling aircraft, known for their efficiency, reliability, and cutting-edge design. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore aircraft up close, learn about ownership options, and speak directly with experts about what sets Sling aircraft apart in today's aviation market.

"Sun 'n Fun provides the perfect platform for us to connect with aspiring pilots, aviation enthusiasts, and industry professionals," said Co-CEO Jean D'Assonville from Sling. "We're excited to share how our training programs and aircraft ecosystem work together to deliver exceptional outcomes."

"Bringing both the training and manufacturing sides of Sling together at Booth NE-10 allows visitors to see the full picture," added Co-CEO Matt Liknaitzky from Sling. "From first flight to aircraft ownership, we offer a seamless aviation journey and a place in the Sling family."

Throughout the event, attendees can expect:

Guided discussions with flight training advisors and aircraft specialists

Up-close access to Sling aircraft models

Insights into pilot career pathways and industry trends

Expert presentations

Sun 'n Fun attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth NE-10 to meet the teams, ask questions, and discover how Sling continues to shape the future of aviation.

Media Contact:

Jay Price

Director of Marketing & Enrollments

[email protected]

424.203.4795

About Sling Pilot Academy

Sling Pilot Academy is a premier flight training organization dedicated to developing highly skilled, safety-focused pilots through accelerated and structured programs.

About Sling Aircraft North America

Sling Aircraft North America is a leading provider of innovative light aircraft, offering modern designs engineered for performance, safety, and efficiency.

SOURCE Sling Pilot Academy