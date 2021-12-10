Slot Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 8.91 Billion | Growing Vendor Involvement in Market to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The growing vendor involvement in the market is one of the prominent market drivers likely to influence the market growth during the forecast period. Rising number of casinos are providing ample opportunities for vendors to deliver casino-related products and solutions for facilitating casino gambling. Vendors operating in the global slot machine market are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio with new product launches. In addition, they are also trying to attract more consumers by introducing new variants of slot machines with improved features. Thus, the introduction of new models helps increase sales, which would positively influence the growth of the slot machine market. In addition, other factors such as the legalization of gambling and the expansion of casinos are further expected to accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The rising number of fraud cases is one of the crucial factors that will limit market growth. A significant threat for the entire gaming and gambling industry arises from illegal activities, which may drain significant betting volumes from the regulated gambling industry. Tampering of slot machines is quite rampant among casino owners. The presence of gray machines threatens revenue generation in the gambling industry. If people opt to use the machines instead of spending money on lotteries or going to a casino, the government revenue will be diminished. Furthermore, other factors such as the popularity of other forms of gambling and presence of black market and restrictions on gambling in many countries will limit the market's growth during the forecast period

Key Market Segment Analysis

The slot machine market report is segmented by product (digital and mechanical) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The digital product segment led the slot machine market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. Digital slot machines are considered highly user-friendly equipment as they provide all the information in a display format of commentaries and help one play without any assistance or help. Such attributes have led to the widespread demand for these machines in casinos.

In terms of Geography, Europe was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of slot machine market in 2020 and will continue to remain the largest growth contributor with 35% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Italy, and France are the key markets for slot machines in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The changing regulatory landscape in European countries will facilitate the slot machine market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

AMATIC Industries GmbH



APEX pro gaming AS



APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.



Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.



Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC



International Game Technology plc



KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.



NOVOMATIC AG



Scientific Games Corp.



Universal Entertainment Corp.

Slot Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

