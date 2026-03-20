SlotsUp Launches Free Tournaments

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SlotsUp is launching instant games and slot tournaments , where verified users can play for free and compete on a leaderboard. This is the first tournament format on SlotsUp, developed in collaboration with EvoPlay.

Participation is open to verified SlotsUp users with no deposit required - just create a SlotsUp account. Players earn points by playing designated EvoPlay slots and crash games during each event, and prizes are awarded based on final rankings after verification and rule checks.

Tournaments are part of SlotsUp's ongoing strategy. After last year's relaunch, the product shifted from an SEO-focused site to a user-focused platform. Adding tournaments gives users more ways to play and increases engagement.

How SlotsUp Tournaments Work

SlotsUp tournaments run on a weekly and monthly schedule. Verified users can join an active event and play the selected games during the tournament period. Game rounds generate points, which move players up the live leaderboard. Standings update automatically, allowing participants to track their progress during play.

Play game round → Earn points → Climb leaderboard → Win

At the end of the event, the leaderboard locks, and final positions determine how the prize pool is distributed. Players can participate without paying, and all start on equal terms.

Trust, Transparency, and Compliance

Only registered and verified account holders can participate. Accurate personal information is required for account validation and prize processing. Each tournament has detailed terms and conditions on its page, and users must read the rules before joining.

Participation is subject to age and regional restrictions; users from certain countries may not be eligible. Full rules are available on slotsup.com.

SlotsUp provides support for account verification, tournament entry, and prize collection.

Join the Competition

Free social tournaments are the next step in the evolution of SlotsUp as a user-oriented product. The feature offers a simple way to play tournament formats with competitive play, clear rules, and free access. Weekly and monthly events give players the chance to participate regularly. At SlotsUp.com, users can view current tournaments, check live leaderboard standings, and review the rules. Email support is available 24/7 for any questions.

SOURCE SlotsUp