Small-Scale LNG Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $48.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.83%

The global small-scale LNG market size reached US$ 30.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 48.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.83% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) refers to a natural gas that is present in liquefied form and is processed in industrial plants with low capacities. The gas is cooled at extremely cold temperatures and is converted into an odorless and colorless liquid that can be re-gasified for various applications.

In comparison to oil and diesel, small-scale LNG is more environment-friendly and is widely utilized in addressing off-grid power generation requirements in remote industrial and residential complexes. In addition to this, it is widely used as a transportation fuel, as an industrial feedstock and for heating purposes in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.



Rapid industrialization, along with the growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective energy sources, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the transportation industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Manufacturers of commercial vehicles are shifting toward LNG over the traditionally used fuel sources as it has complete combustion and fewer carbon emissions.

In line with this, the increasing demand for power generation from underdeveloped and remote areas across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, increasing utilization of LNG as ship fuel over heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil and diesel oil, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Other factors, including the rising consumer inclination toward greener and cleaner fuel sources, along with increasing investments and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of LNG, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global small-scale LNG market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global small-scale LNG market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the terminal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of supply?

What is the breakup of the market based on the storage tank type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global small-scale LNG market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Small-Scale LNG Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Terminal Type

6.1 Liquefaction Terminal

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Regasification Terminal

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Mode of Supply

7.1 Truck

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Trans-Shipment and Bunkering

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Pipeline and Rail

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Storage Tank Type

8.1 Pressurized

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Atmospheric Tank

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Floating Storage Unit (FSU)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Electrical Power Generation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Industrial Feedstock

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Transportation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



