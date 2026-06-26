Smart Chain Connects the World, Fosters Innovation -- 4th CISCE Promotes Deep Integration of Innovation and Industrial Chains

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Xinhuanet

Jun 26, 2026, 10:40 ET

BEIJING, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Xinhuanet:

The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), under the theme "Linking the World, Creating the Future," is currently being held in Beijing. It is the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains. 

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On June 22, visitors toured the Clean Energy Chain exhibition area at the CISCE. (Photo by Xinhua reporter Zhang Chenlin)
On June 22, visitors toured the Clean Energy Chain exhibition area at the CISCE. (Photo by Xinhua reporter Zhang Chenlin)

At the 4th CISCE, well-known smart tech companies and their upstream/downstream partners gathered under the theme of "chain" to pursue cooperation through innovation. The expo brought together 676 direct exhibitors and over 1,200 including partners. Old friends like NVIDIA and Apple returned; NVIDIA showcased its AI ecosystem with domestic robotics partners, while Apple demonstrated smart manufacturing with Sunny Optical, AAC, and Coreain. Newcomers also appeared, including BrainCo, one of Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons," which displayed an intelligent bionic hand with 10 joints and AI-driven EMG decoding for precise finger control. In the Advanced Manufacturing chain, China Railway Construction exhibited China's largest shield machines, such as the "Jianghai" and "Jinghua." Siwei Transmission showed reducers for robots, producing 1,000 units daily with orders booked through 2027, targeting the booming humanoid robot market. Magic Atom's humanoid robot G1 and robot dog are being developed for home scenarios, with the dog using AI to tell stories and interact emotionally. AI empowerment was evident across all chains: from smart factories and logistics to smart cities and healthcare, illustrating deep integration of tech and industry. In the green agriculture chain, Tsingtao Brewery highlighted its global sourcing and Chinese quality, while McDonald's China announced a collaboration with Syngenta and McCain on potato farming to enhance quality. Both emphasized the need for stable, resilient supply chains. The CISCE serves as a platform for showcasing ecosystems and scenarios, and for finding partners and solutions. It drives two-way integration of innovation and industrial chains, delivering mutual benefits.

SOURCE Xinhuanet

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