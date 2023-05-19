Smart Home Global Market Report 2023: Growing Need for Energy-Saving and Low Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions Boosts Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 May, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Market size by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen and Smart Furniture), Software and Services, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart home market size is valued at USD 101.7 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 163.7 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028.

Factors such as the Expansion of the smart home product portfolio by large number of players, and Growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among general population are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Expansion of smart home product portfolios by large number of players.

The smart home industry involves a wide range of manufacturers worldwide, including those who produce components, devices, systems, software algorithms, and service providers. Tech giants such as Samsung, Amazon, Google, and Apple have introduced innovative products like SmartThings, Echo, Home, and HomeKit for the smart home market. In January 2023, Apple launched HomePod Gen 2, which allows users to monitor temperature, humidity, establish smart home automation with Siri, and receive notifications during the detection of smoke alarm. Due to the convenience, energy efficiency, and cost-saving benefits offered by home automation solutions, homeowners are adopting them on a large scale. Lighting control, HVAC controls, and security and access products have a high penetration rate in North America and Europe. As a result, manufacturers of smart home products are expanding their portfolios to cover different application areas in a household.

Growing adoption of smart devices and increasing number of internet users.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has become increasingly popular among residential consumers due to its ability to connect household products to the internet and provide real-time data and decision-making capabilities. As a result, companies of all sizes are investing heavily in the IoT industry, and it is expected to be applied in a wide range of areas such as lighting, security, healthcare, and entertainment. The growth of the smart home market is driven by the increasing adoption of video doorbells, voice-assisted technologies like Alexa and Google Home, and surveillance systems. The widespread adoption of internet-enabled devices such as RFID, barcode scanners, and mobile computers, which is being driven by the growing number of internet users worldwide, is expected to further boost the IoT market. The penetration rate of the internet has increased significantly in the past decade, especially in developed regions such as according to Internet World Stats as of June 2022, North America and Europe, registered penetration rates of 93.4% and 89.2% respectively, while Asia and Africa registered penetration rates of 67.0% and 43.2% respectively.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the smart home market.

There is a significant market for smart homes in Asia Pacific, specifically in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China. Among these countries, South Korea has become a significant market for smart home systems due to the high demand for lighting and entertainment controls. China, with its rapidly growing economy and population, is investing heavily in energy-efficient technologies. Meanwhile, South Korea is also a major player in the smart home market for household appliances. Furthermore, the high rate of internet usage in Japanese households is expected to drive the growth of the smart home industry in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Internet Users and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices
  • Increasing Disposable Income of People in Developing Economies
  • Increasing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations
  • Growing Need for Energy-Saving and Low Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions
  • Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolios by Large Number of Players
  • Growing Concerns About Safety, Security, and Convenience Among General Population

Restraints

  • More Convenience-Driven Rather Than Necessity-Driven Market
  • High Cost of Switching for Existing Smart Device Consumers
  • Issues Related to Security and Privacy Breaches

Opportunities

  • Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings
  • Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data-Connectivity Technology
  • Integration of Power Line Communication Technology in Smart Homes

Challenges

  • Difficulties Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionality, and Lack of Open Standards
  • Risk of Device Malfunctioning
  • Compatibility Issues Between Devices of Different Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Smart Home Market for Software & Services, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Behavioral Software & Services
6.2.1 Learns from User Behavior and Recommends Necessary Action
6.3 Proactive Software & Services
6.3.1 Automatically Implements Necessary Action Based on User Behavior

7 Smart Home Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lighting Controls
7.3 Security & Access Controls
7.4 HVAC Controls
7.5 Entertainment & Other Controls
7.6 Smart Speakers
7.7 Home Healthcare
7.8 Smart Kitchen
7.9 Home Appliances
7.10 Smart Furniture

8 Smart Home Market, by Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct Sales Channel
8.2.1 Players with Limited Sales Channels and Distribution Networks to Opt for Direct Sales
8.3 Indirect Sales Channel
8.3.1 Increased Convenience to Enhance Customer Experience

9 Smart Home Market, by Region

10 Protocols and Technologies Used in Smart Homes

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB
  • ADT
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Assa Abloy
  • Axis Communications
  • Canary
  • Comcast
  • Control4
  • Crestron Electronics
  • Delta Controls
  • Ecobee
  • Honeywell
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • LG Electronics
  • Lutron
  • Ooma
  • Robert Bosch
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Savant
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Simplisafe
  • Sony

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwx1vb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $13.38 Billion by 2027 at a 12.5% CAGR

Agricultural Tires Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Sales of Agricultural Vehicles Bolsters Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.